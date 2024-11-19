‘Can we please stop just, like, making things up on the internet?’ – Nail Tech Said She’s Over Giving Customers Trendy Nail Designs

Ladies out there are getting some pretty crazy nail designs done these days…

But not everyone is happy about it!

A nail tech named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she’s confused by today’s nail trends.

In the video’s caption, Nikki wrote, “How am I not seeing any of these trends, but everyone else in Tampa apparently is???”

Nikki said, “I don’t know what these nail trends that you’re saying to me are. I really wish I knew what cherry cola nails were. But I don’t, and I’m so confused.”

She said that she’s confused because part of being a nail tech is knowing what’s trendy, but she has no idea what any of these nail trends are.

Nikki told viewers, “I don’t know what this is. I’m so sorry; I don’t know what butter nails are.”

Nikki continued, “Can we please stop just, like, making things up on the internet? Go tell your nail tech that you want butter nails. I don’t know what that is. I don’t know what that is! I’m so, so sorry.”

She added, “Don’t be like, can I have some mint sage sparkle nails? I don’t know what that is, and then I look stupid. I’m tired of looking stupid. Please.”

Take a look at what she had to say.

She’s not too into the current trends…

