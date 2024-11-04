Car Owner Reveals How People Can Get Out of Their Extended Car Warranties. – ‘It’s going to take that four grand off there.’

Those car warranties can be a total nightmare!

A TikTokker named Kathryn posted a video and offered viewers some advice about how they can get out of their car warranties.

Kathryn told viewers that all extended warranties can be canceled and added, “They won’t let you leave the office until you buy something, so you feel strong-armed into purchasing this $4,000 service contract that cost probably $1,200, so they just ganked you like nobody’s business, and they’re feeling solid about their deal.”

She continued, “Smile kindly and don’t let them know what you’re about to do. When you leave the dealership, you’re gonna go straight home and you’re gonna cancel that service contract. It is going to take that money off of that deal, and it’s going to send it to the balance of your loan.”

Kathryn continued, “Your payment’s not going to change, but it’s going to take that four grand off there. You have every right to cancel, and within 30 days, you get 100% of your cancelation. They don’t take anything. If you wait 30 days, there’s usually a $50 fee.”

She added that people should go to their car dealership if they have to and said, “You stand there and make a scene if necessary until they cancel that *****. Do not let them take advantage of you. This is not their money. This is your money. So stop letting them do this to you.”

