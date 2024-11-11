Child Reminded Their Dad Not To Play Mobile Games While Driving, So He Got Mad And Told Them To Just Walk Or Ride The Bus

Road safety is one of the basic lessons parents teach their kids.

Or is it the other way around?

This child noticed that their dad was playing games on his mobile phone while driving and reminded him that it’s not safe to do that.

Their dad got mad.

Read on for the full details.

AITA for “lecturing” my dad I was in the car ride home from school with my Dad. He started playing a game on his phone while driving.

This person reminded their dad not to play games while driving.

I didn’t notice, until he dropped his phone and asked me to pick it up. I gave it to him and told him he probably shouldn’t be playing on his phone on a semi-busy road with other student drivers leaving school.

The dad got angry.

Then, he got mad at me, saying that he has always been a safe driver and does his best to keep me safe. This isn’t really true if you’re playing word games while driving.

And even threatened his child.

He also tried to justify why he should be allowed to drive this way. By saying that if I am not okay with his driving, I could walk or take the bus which I kinda need him to do because I can’t drive myself (I don’t have a license).

Should they apologize?

Now, he’s mad and is giving me the silent treatment. Should I apologize?

Let’s find out what others have to say.

He should know better, says this user.

This one shares their honest opinion.

This user says shame on the dad!

This one affirms that they did the right thing.

People are being honest about the situation.

You are never a jerk to choose safety over entertainment.

Looks like the child is more mature than the parent here.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.