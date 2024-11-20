She Asks Her Sister In Law To Babysit Her Kids During Her Maternity Leave Because It Will Save Them Money, But When She Refuses Things Get Tense And She Can’t See Why She Won’t Be More Flexible

When this mom of three learned her sister-in-law was about to get six months of paid maternity leave, she saw a golden opportunity to save on daycare.

But asking a new mom to juggle three extra kids during her first months of motherhood?

Turns out, not everyone’s on board with the plan.

Check it out.

AITA for asking my SIL to babysit my Kids. I 33F have 3 kids under 4 both my husband and I work full time. We send out children to daycare which is VERY expensive. My SIL (27) is due to give birth to her first baby in about a month. She is very lucky her job is providing her with 6 months maternity leave fully paid. Here is where the conflict comes in. Since she will be home for 6 months watching her baby, my husband and I were thinking we could also drop our children off.

Oh sure, let’s bombard the first-time mom right after she gives birth.

My husband’s mother is there with her most days anyway and her husband for the first 3 weeks so she has a lot of help. It would also be a nice time for all the cousins to bond and get close. It would also save us a ton in child care cost for 6 months and we can throw some money in savings finally. My husband and I visited his sister last week and brought this up to her near the end of our visit she was very quiet but said she would think about it. The next day she sent my husband a text saying that she discussed it with her husband and they decided they want that time to just bond with the baby and taking the kids would be too much.

Yeah…they didn’t bargain a newborn for three more kids.

We honestly think this is BS and her husband obviously talked her out of it. She has her husband and my MIL there to help her she wont even need to bother with my kids and it’s only for 6 moths. We offered to let her have 2 weeks with just the baby so they can bond and start bringing out kids after that but she declined. My husband is more upset then I am and has been ignoring his sister since in his words is she cant help out family then she isn’t his family. She has called and texted my husband many times but he ignored them all then blocked her.

This is getting out of hand.

She is very upset about this and so is MIL she keeps telling my husband he is ruining her pregnancy and causing her stress. He won’t back down and now my MIL is mad at me because I was the one who asked. I see my husbands point family should help family but I wish he would just back down to make peace.

While they thought it’d be a win-win situation, the new parents weren’t exactly thrilled with the idea of a full house during their baby’s early days.

Now, family drama is boiling over as the couple stands their ground—and family bonds start to fray.

Reddit thinks she is being pretty unreasonable.

Like, really unreasonable.

In fact, some can barely believe this is real.

Really, like, is she kidding?

Because nothing says “support” like dumping three kids on a new mom right after giving birth.

These people are obviously desperate.

