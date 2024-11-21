Cruel Neighbor Bullied A Sick Mother And Stole Her Parking Spot, So The HOA Finally Gave Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

There are many tales of unpleasant neighbors on the Petty Revenge subreddit, but some neighbors take it to a whole new level.

No one was safe from this neighbor’s cruelty, including a mother battling cancer.

When he crossed the line one too many times, these homeowners delivered some well-deserved payback.

Read on for the whole story.

Neighbor yells at mom with cancer, I get his car towed. Our direct neighbors consist of a couple and their kids. The wife is nice enough, the kids are okay, but the husband (recently found out he’s now EX husband) is a total jerk. We’ll call him Sam for the purpose of the story.

Sam has been terrorizing the community for some time now.

We and the community HOA have had multiple previous issues with Sam. First was the night he was in the house screaming obscenities at the top of his lungs to his wife in the garage. The cops were called, but nothing happened. The second was him illegally dumping a mattress outside our gate, which he was recorded doing on various Ring doorbell cameras and reprimanded for.

But recently, things got a little more personal for this homeowner.

And then there was the incident with my mom. My mom, who had cancer at the time, was headed to an appointment. She opened the garage to leave, and Sam’s big truck was parked outside of his open garage, blocking my mom from leaving.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, Sam decided to take it up several notches.

He was nowhere to be found. My mom sat patiently waiting for 15 minutes before honking her horn. Not even 30 seconds later, he emerges from his house. He stands behind my mom’s car, angrily screaming that my mom is a jerk and accusing us of reporting him for the mattress (which we didn’t). He’s yelling curses at the top of his lungs, waving his arms in the air like an idiot.

Begrudgingly, he finally moves his car, but the damage was done.

Finally, he gets in his truck and whips it around so my mom can leave, now late for her appointment. That’s when we knew Sam was a complete jerk. After that incident, we noticed more often that he would just park his truck in front of his garage, again blocking ours, and would disappear for 30-40 minutes.

Later, the homeowners receive a troubling Ring doorbell notification.

The final straw happened last week.

I’m at work and get a Ring doorbell notification that my mom is entering through the front door, which was weird because that means she didn’t park in the garage. She parked in one of the neighborhood parking spots. YES, THERE ARE OTHER PUBLIC SPOTS IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD THAT SAM COULD’VE BEEN PARKING IN. In the background of the camera, I can see Sam’s truck once again blocking our garage. Thirty minutes go by, and it’s still there, and I’m FED UP.

These homeowners have finally had enough.

I screenshot the video feed and send it to a member of the HOA, along with a message outlining how this has been happening for months, how he screamed at my mom, and all the rest. And what did they do? They called a tow truck.

Sam’s stubbornness finally came back to bite him.

