Girlfriend Tells Her Boyfriend’s Mom She Doesn’t Want To Hear How He’ll Propose, But She Keeps Going On And On About How He Would Propose And Spoil The Surprise

How would you deal with a future mother-in-law who can’t respect your and your fiance’s boundaries?

This woman shares a story about how her fiance’s mother spoiled his proposal plan by spilling the beans to her.

Despite saying she didn’t want to hear it, she kept going on and on about it.

Read the full story below.

AITA if I tell my boyfriend I found out his proposal plan? My boyfriend and I have been together for almost 4 years. Last year, we bought a house together and have been talking about getting married. This past weekend, we went to visit his mom for the day while we were in town.

My BF left to help his brother move some items in the storage unit, and I stayed behind to continue visiting. While he was gone, his mother starts talking about how he wants to propose to me, and asked if I wanted to know how. I politely declined, and said I would prefer it to be a surprise.

She continues to tell me every little detail of his planned proposal including the ring, photographer, date, time, and place. While she was telling me, I kept saying that I didn’t want to hear it, and I was getting my keys and leaving. She went as far as following me out to my car to continue spilling every detail.

I’m worried that if I tell him that I know his plans, it’ll cause a fight between him and his family, and he will feel like he has to change his plans. His mom and I haven’t always gotten along great. She assumes that I don’t like her because I don’t share the same hobbies or likes as her. Do I tell my boyfriend that I know his plans and spoil everything or would I be TA for doing so?

