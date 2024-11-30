Female Coworker Accused Him Of Harassment And Was Going To Have Him Terminated, So He Pulled Up His Recordings To Prove That He Was Innocent

Some employees are very good at making stuff up just to mess with a coworker. That leaves some people feeling completely paranoid at work.

In today’s story, being paranoid is actually a good thing, because an employee admits that he records literally everything that happens at work.

Read the story below for the full details.

Oh, I said/did what? Alright, check my recording. This happened a few years ago, and note that it is legal to record without consent in my state. So some years ago, I used to work for a major tech company. I had to move around floors a lot because I was in charge of the tech side of keeping the business running smoothly for those that had to communicate with customers, clients, etc.

Meet his problematic coworker…

There was this one lady that was a bit of a problem. She had a habit of being involved in a lot of terminations due to supposed harassment claims. I had to deal with her a few times a week, somewhat regularly.

He has a habit of recording everything.

Now, I have some trust issues, and generally view a workplace as a minefield, and I tend to have a “my colleagues are the enemy” mentality. I’m paranoid/anxious, so sue me. Because of that, I record every conversation I have, and have a recording going at all times, via a recorder pen I keep in my shirt pocket. It’s got great quality.

His female coworker glared at him.

So, I was doing some work. After completely replacing the computers and many of the tech on her floor, I had to walk behind her (and several other people) who were at their desks working. One of the several keyboards I was carrying out of the confined space hit the back of her chair while I was walking and talking into my headset to a colleague. She turned around abruptly and glared at me, but said nothing. I finished my work for the day and went home.

He was being terminated the next day.

The next day, I got in, was met by security, and was taken up to the HR floor. She made a claim against me, saying I made a sequel comment and grabbed her butt, and that I was being terminated. After everything was said and I’m handed the paper work, I pulled out my laptop, and quickly pulled up the camera feed, which has no sound.

So, he showed them the recordings he had.

They say, “Well, there is not audio to cover you, so…” I say, “Actually, I recorded everything I say or do while working here.” I then slowly pulled up the recording for that day, and had them listen to all of it. The lawyer in the room had the saltiest look I’ve ever seen.

It was the female coworker who got terminated instead.

Well, they lost their grounds to terminate me. And I immediately filed an HR complaint and threatened to get legal involved. She was terminated a few days later.

She ended up doing some jail time.

Around a week after, they ended up going after her for embezzlement because they do a full investigation into somebody terminated. They found out that she had been stealing company money through an expense card. It was apparently a lot, because sometime afterwards, she ended up doing time.

Here are some lessons he wanted to share.

It was a great experience. And it justifies viewing your coworkers as enemies and recording them. Also, never trust HR.

Wow. He would’ve lost his job if he hadn’t had the mindset of recording literally everything!

It’s better to be paranoid and prepared than be surprised and sorry!

