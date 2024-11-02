Girlfriend Goes Vegetarian And Tries To Convert Meat-Loving Boyfriend, But He Draws The Line At Her Food Shaming

One meat enthusiast is facing a culinary clash with his girlfriend, who recently turned vegetarian and has been on a mission to save him from his beloved red meat.

After months of passive comments about health risks and animal welfare, she finally tells him to cut out steak completely.

Frustrated by her relentless campaigning, he confronts her about her unsolicited advice, leading to a heated argument.



AITA for telling my girlfriend to stop commenting on my eating habits, after she told me to cut out red meat? I (26M) eat a lot of steak, about 5-6 days a week. I also lift weights everyday and this is my main source of protein. My girlfriend (26F) turned vegetarian about 6 months ago and so she will never eat anything I cook, except for the sides (potatoes, veggies, pasta, etc). Most days I cook steak and pasta because it is easy to prepare. My girlfriend never commented about my eating habits until a month ago.



I have noticed that she has been watching a lot of videos on youtube, specifically about the dangers of red meat. She knows I eat a lot of steak, chicken, and lamb. It has been this way since we moved in together about two years ago. Initially she started off by asking me whether I was concerned about the amount of meat I consume, in terms of health risks. Later on over the month she started bringing up how ruminants can be detrimental to the environment. Initially I didn’t say much about it, and assumed she’ll just stop. But as time went on, she eventually talked about animal cruelty, and today was the breaking point.



Today she told me I should cut out red meat completely. She brought up animal cruelty and tried making me watch videos on youtube. I told her I didn’t want to watch the videos and even if I did, I wouldn’t change my eating habits. This led into her talking about how people don’t care about animals, animal slaughter, and how they’re raised. This is when I got upset, because I have never once commented about her eating habits.



I told her that if she doesn’t want to eat meat, that’s her choice, but she shouldn’t force her beliefs on other people. I also told her since she’s been watching those documentaries, her reality has been completely warped. After some arguing, she has now gone to bed and hasn’t spoken much to me since the discussion.

While they might have different dietary choices, communication about boundaries and respect for personal preferences is key.













