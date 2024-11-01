He Always Made Sure He Sat Right Next To The Boss During Meetings, So His Coworkers Banded Together To Make Sure He Could Never Sit There Again

Some people like company meetings more than others, for whatever reason.

But in today’s story, the coworkers use the company meetings as a way to get revenge on one of their coworkers.

This particular coworker always made sure to sit right next to the boss during meetings…until one day…

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Scurrying to sit next to the boss? Well, now, that might not be possible We have a manager’s meeting twice a month. Biggest SuckUp (BSU) always scampers in to sit next to the boss, who of course is at the head of the table. One time, I had had a private meeting with Boss before the main meeting and so had my computer at that BSU’s fave next-to-boss spot. When I came back from the john, my computer had been shoved over so BSU could park his buns next to Boss.

He made an agreement with the other co-workers.

I and my colleagues have an agreement. We get there 5 minutes early, and take the seats closest to Boss, leaving BSU at the far end of the table (Siberia). He’s tried to get in even earlier, but our rooms are auto-locked until the person scheduling the meeting swipes in (shared conference space).

They found a way to make sure BSU can never sit next to the boss.

So, I’ve changed over the meeting host to myself and swipe in ten minutes before, where four of us plant our computers in those magic four seats, then I swipe out of the room, relocking it. Even he won’t shove four computers out of the way. He’s taken to dialing in on video now, so that his fat face can be seen directly opposite of Boss. It’s still really funny, and we’ve expanded the sit-block to more members of the team. And every once in while, the video fails. Ah, well.

That is a clever way to prevent the boss’s pet from getting the primo seat at the table.

I love the part at the end where sometimes the video doesn’t work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader doesn’t want to sit near the boss.

Another reader approves of the revenge.

Here’s a good question for the boss…

Here’s a suggestion for how to get more revenge…

Another reader doesn’t understand the point of the revenge.

Personally, I’d rather do a video call than fight for a certain chair in a meeting.

Then again, why do any of them really care?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.