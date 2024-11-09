He Wants To Buy A Home His Cousin Is Selling, But He’s Offering A Lot Less Money Than The House Is Worth

A home that’s been in a family for generations can be tricky to sell. Some people in the family may feel attached to it and want to keep it in the family. In today’s story, the person who owns the home that has been in the family for generations wants to sell it to the highest bidder. That’s making a cousin and aunt really upset.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for calling my aunt and her family chronically broke? My dad died in 2020. Before that he bought out my grandma’s home in 2008 after his divorce. There was a market crisis at the time, and my dad paid off my grandma’s underwater refinance. My dad has two sisters and they never helped my dad with payments or upkeep on the house after it was in his name.

OP’s cousin wants to buy the home, but it’s a low ball offer.

I lived in the home off and on after my died, but I’m getting ready to move across country for a job. I don’t want to rent it out so I’m going to sell it as is. My cousin (my dad’s sister son) offered to buy it for me at what he said was “market rate” because it was a fixer upper. But my realtor thinks the going market rate is $200,000 more than what my cousin is offering. I told him no and if he wants to buy the house he must speak to the realtor like everyone else. My aunt said she’s going to sue me for my dad cheating her out of a home and money.

OP’s still going to sell the house.

I talked to my realtor, and she sent me to a property lawyer for consultation ,and the lawyer said that’s not happening. So I’m goin on with my plan to sell the home. It goes on the market this weekend and my realtor already has a few showings lined up. A similar house sold in less than two weeks recently at our asking price.

The aunt is mad at OP for selling the house outside the family.

My aunt said I’m the nastiest person ever because her son and his family are struggling and selling the house would help them a lot and they are only approved for what he said he could pay. She said I didn’t do anything except watch my grandma and dad die, and I’m now trying to make maximum profits off their deaths and not do what they would have wanted me to do. I told my aunt my dad would have wanted me to live my best life, and my aunt thinks my grandma would want all of her grandchildren to live comfortable. I told my aunt that’s on her for not helping my grandma out with her house when she needed it. My aunt tried to say she didn’t have the money, and I told her just because her family is chronically broke that’s not my problem and I’m selling the house to the highest offer.

The house is OP’s, so the aunt doesn’t really have a say in how the house is sold. It might not be nice to say that the aunt’s side of the family is always out of money, but that is no reason for OP to have to take a bad deal when selling the house unless that’s something OP actually wanted to do.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

