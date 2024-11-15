Her Aunt Asked Her To Babysit So She Can Go To A Taylor Swift Concert, But She Doesn’t Want To Because It’s A School Night And She Wouldn’t Get Enough Sleep

Sometimes, it’s the adult who’s being unreasonable when it comes to priorities.

In today’s story, a young lady refused to babysit her cousins again because she had other responsibilities; however, her aunt wants her to babysit her children because she wants to attend Taylor Swift’s concert.

When she said she couldn’t do it, her mom called her selfish.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to babysit my cousins on short notice so my aunt can see Taylor Swift? My cousins are 4 and 6 years old, and I’m 16. I’ve babysat them a few times. But last time, I told my aunt she needs to get a new babysitter because my youngest cousin is too difficult. He refuses to do what he’s told, gets out of bed and runs around, stuff like that.

Despite this, her aunt asked her to babysit again because she’s going to a concert.

My aunt has tickets to Taylor Swift for tonight, and she thought my other cousin could babysit, but he just got covid. She’s been desperately trying to find a babysitter, but hasn’t had any luck, so she asked me to babysit just this one more time. She even offered me double the money.

Here are the reasons why this girl couldn’t babysit.

But on top of my cousin being a little terror, tonight is a school night, and my aunt won’t be home until about 1 am. That’s the entire reason the adults in my family can’t babysit, too, because they have work in the morning. I have to wake up at 7 to get to school.

Her parents told her she’s being selfish.

But apparently, that’s less important because my parents have been telling me I need to just do this one nice thing for her. And I’m selfish for not doing it. But also, at the start of this year, they were telling me that I’m in year 11 now, so I have to really start trying harder in school.

She’d understand if it was an emergency.

So, I don’t know what they even want from me here. I would do it if it was some emergency or something, but it’s a concert. AITA?

A concert isn’t exactly an emergency.

