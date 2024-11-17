Her Boyfriend Is In Denial About The Mold In His House. Now She Doesn’t Know What To Do Because It’s Making Her Sick.

Your environment plays a major role in your health, but this can be hard to prove.

What makes it even trickier is that the people tasked with proving an environmental hazard often have an interest in disproving it.

This bias doesn’t just happen with corporations.

It happens with loved ones, too.

Here’s why mold is making things difficult for this woman in more ways than one.

AITA for refusing to stay at my boyfriend’s house because it’s full of mold? I refuse to say at my boyfriend’s house because it is riddled with mold in the walls. His family have done up the house and yard really well, though. However, when you walk in you get bombarded by this intense musty black mold smell. The house is clean so I assumed it was in the walls.

It gets even cringier.

For back story when we first started dating I noticed this and didn’t know much about the health side effects of breathing it in so I ignored it. Over time I developed an immune deficiency and suffered from rashes and always felt tired and drained after leaving his house. My mother-in-law suffers from an autoimmune disease and nerve disorder and my boyfriend suffers from sinus problems and he determine the cause. These problems didn’t exist until they moved into the house. Upon later research, this is related to long term term mold exposure. This is when I stopped staying at his house for a while and my health issues disappeared. I started staying there again and they are starting to come back. When they were away I went over to feed the dog and took my parents with me to prove I am not crazy.

But she’s not sure what to do.

They definitely think there is mold in the house because the smell is so pungent. So much so that they don’t want me to stay there anymore because of the effects it could have on my health. I’ve asked my boyfriend if he thinks there could be mold in his house due to my symptoms and the smell. He said that they keep the house clean (which is true) and he cannot smell it. I didn’t want to escalate it in case of offending him. I don’t know how I am gonna explain my refusal to stay at his house though. He is already starting to notice that I am avoiding it again.

Here is what folks are saying.

Objective proof will help in your argument.

Maybe he knows it’s an expensive, time-consuming fix and wants to avoid dealing with it.

A good partner cares about your health and comfort. This is a red flag for me.

Smell is so subjective that you can’t use it to justify most things.

I don’t know if I’d put it like this, but… Okay, yes I would.

Has the mold affected his common sense?

Or just his sense of smell.

