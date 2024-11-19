Pregnant Wife Have Late-Night Cravings That Hit Hard, But Her Husband Isn’t Refuses To Get Out Of Bed For Fast Food At All Hours Of The Night

Pregnancy cravings often call for a little extra flexibility, but sometimes, even love has its limits.

When his wife wakes him at odd hours for snacks, this husband wonders if he’s really obligated to play midnight delivery driver.

Especially when she always refuses the food they do have.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not getting up out of bed at 2a, 3a, or 4a to drive a store or fast food place to go get my pregnant wife food? My wife (F, 25) straight up chooses not to eat breakfast or lunch at home during the day because “we have nothing.” Except we do and what she really means is “we don’t have anything I want”.

The husband has been taking the lead on meal time, but hasn’t had much success.

So at dinner time I (M, 32) almost always make dinner after working all day while she’s currently not working. I struggle to get her to find someone she wants. She either has no clue and wants me to choose for her. When I do she doesn’t want it, or when she does suggest something she will pick around it and not eat much of it or straight up not eat it.

But she does eventually get hungry at the most inopportune times.

So then…. She wants me to then wake up at 12am, 2am, 4am, whatever late time she picks, and go to a fast food place or gas station to get her food or snacks. I basically always tell her no.

He tries to reason with her and offer other alternatives, but his wife isn’t happy with this.

I tell her that the snacks that she wants we should buy at the store or that she should actually eat some breakfast, some lunch, or some dinner so she’s not starving in the middle of the night. I’m never mean about to and always keep a calm and soft tone. AITA for not getting up out of bed at 2a, 3a, or 4a to drive a store or fast food place to go get my pregnant wife food?

Midnight cravings may come with the territory, but surely he shouldn’t have to be on call 24/7?

What did Reddit have to say?

If the husband can’t to to retrieve the snacks, maybe someone else can.

From a fellow pregnant person, his wife is not acting right.

This commenter thinks the husband has put up with this behavior long enough.

Being pregnant is hard, but it doesn’t excuse mistreating your spouse.

He’s hoping they can soon start planning ahead so they can satisfy her hunger and his need for sleep.

Love may mean compromise, but even the most devoted need a little rest.

