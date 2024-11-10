Her Mom Hasn’t Paid Her Back Yet For All The Money She Borrowed, So She Asked Her Dad To Pay Her Back Instead

Usually kids are the ones borrowing money from their parents, but in today’s story, a mom borrows money from her teenage daughter and doesn’t pay her back. The teen wants her money, so she decides to ask her dad to pay her back. Her mom isn’t happy that the dad is involved.

AITA for asking my dad to give me at least half of the money my mom owes me I (19F) live with my mom, dad and younger siblings. Ever since I turned 18, I wanted to get a job because I wanted to have money to buy things for myself, but my parents always said no. The little money I got from my dad or aunts/uncles I’d save, but my mom always asks for it claiming to have some emergency, and when it’s time to pay back the money she forgets she ever borrowed money from me.

Her mom also breaks things and forgets it ever happened.

She doesn’t only forget about money, she also borrows other items from me, breaks or loses them. When I ask if she can get them replaced, she says she never borrowed them or I’m just careless. Due to this, I stopped giving her any money.

OP still hasn’t gotten the money her uncle sent her.

Recently, my uncle sent me some money through my mom’s account, and she still hasn’t given it to me, saying she had some things to buy and she’ll return the money soon. It’s been three weeks now, and she haven’t given me the money, and I have to use it tomorrow, but when I asked her about it again, she told me she didn’t get any money from me. So I told my dad to give me at least half the amount she got from me, and she got mad at me telling me I shouldn’t have involved my dad . So AITA?

It’s too bad the uncle sent the money through the mom’s bank account. The mom probably doesn’t want the dad involved because she probably doesn’t want him to realize she’s been taking money from their daughter.

