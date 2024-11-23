Her Mom Keeps Wearing Her Expensive Running Shoes, Even Though She Has Told Her To Stop Multiple Times

Some shoes are made in a way that they form to your feet when you wear them.

This makes them more comfortable, ideally for your foot only.

In today’s story, one woman’s mom keeps wearing her shoes, and that’s causing them to form to her mom’s feet instead of her feet.

This is a big problem.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my mom to stop wearing my shoes. I (20F) live with my mom as I am working and going to university. Today I was upset because my mom wore my running sneakers without asking. She texted me while walking our dog saying she wore them and to not be mad. I am obviously mad.

She explains why she doesn’t want her mom to wear her shoes.

I told her to stop wearing them as she has ruined another pair of expensive shoes I own. My running sneakers are kind of gross as well, as I run in them a decent bit. To mention the shoes she had ‘ruined’ were Birkenstock sandals that she had worn so much they formed to her feet. They rub my feet on the sides because they didn’t form correctly to my feet so I had to stop wearing them after I told her multiple times to stop.

Her mom doesn’t seem to see the problem.

I don’t mind her wearing my crocs and winter boots. It’s a bit different as I don’t wear them often and only for small tasks, but these two shoes are important they fit right. Anytime I tell her to stop she gets upset and says I’m being dramatic and it’s just shoes she won’t stretch or change anything about them. AITA for being angry at her over this and telling her to stop wearing?

It seems like a reasonable request not to wear her shoes.

Maybe she should put her shoes somewhere else so it’s not so easy for her mom to slip them on, or get her mom a pair just like it as a gift for an upcoming birthday or something.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Sharing shoes is kinda gross.

Maybe her mom doesn’t understand why it’s a big deal.

It’s time for mom to go shoe shopping.

Her mom should pay her back for the Birkenstocks.

Her mom is acting entitled.

Her mom really needs to buy her own shoes.

It’s a no-brainer.

