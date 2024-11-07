Her Mother Asked Her Not To Judge Her Cheating Brother, But She Refused To Not Hold Him Accountable

If you find out that your brother has been cheating on his wife, how would you react to this news?

AITA: My mom judges me for judging my brother for cheating on his wife This last week, my mom (63F) told me (40F) that my step brother (36M) cheated on his wife of two years for about a year. They have been together on/off since she was 18.

Below is a summary of the conversation: My mother, who’s Christian, stated that, “We shouldn’t judge him for cheating, because we are his family, and he needs our support rather than our judgement.” My immediate reaction was, “The heck, I’m not! He purposefully destroyed someone’s reality, so he could stroke his ego. Cheaters get no reprieve, family or not.”

She retorted that my sins are no better than his. I replied, “I have never initially hurt someone nor have I emotional abused someone by lying, coercion, and manipulation to get something that I wanted.” And if she really thought that, then her moral compass is severely messed up, and she’s being a hypocrite for judging me.

It got to a point where she said that she was blocking me because she wanted the conversation over. I pointed out that she’s blocking her only daughter because I disagree with her, and by doing so, she is acting hypocritical. About 15 minutes go by, she sends, “Dumb jerk, I didn’t block you. I blocked this message.” She then goes on to say that what I was saying was toxic.

I point out again that she’s being a hypocrite by judging my opinions, and me calling her hypocrite as being toxic is a judgement. She’s willing to judge me, because I don’t agree with her. But she’s unwilling to judge her son’s actions of destroying someone’s life as toxic.

I again point out that her moral compass and mine are not aligned, and that worries me. I cannot trust cheaters nor hypocrites to do what’s best when it’s not in their own interest.

Over the last three years, we have mended our relationship from the point of me talking to her for three years prior to her not respecting my boundaries. I feel like she’s pushing me to the edge again. I really want to text my brother and tell him what his actions are doing to the family. My mom would rather perish on her righteous hill than admit she’s wrong and a hypocrite.

