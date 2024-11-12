Her Son Refused To Let Her Babysit Her Grandchild, But After A DNA Test Revealed That He’s Not Really The Dad, She Isn’t Willing To Do It Anymore

Having a family member watch your kids for you for free is amazing, but in today’s story, a son burns that bridge when he refuses to let his mom babysit his child.

Later, he finds out that he’s not the real dad, and his mom also decides that she won’t babysit even if he asks her to babysit.

This leads to drama.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to babysit my grandchild due to her not being my biological grandkid My son was married to Emma. They got married and had a kid. Apparently he had doubts about if he was the father and got a dna test. He was not but has been in the kid’s life for 4 years and his name is on the birth certificate, so he is legally responsible and he still loves the kid.

OP’s son and ex never let her babysit.

Now my issue is that before they divorced I was never allowed near the grandkid. I ask to babysit, but they both cited that my home was unsafe and they do not trust me with a baby, even if I raised four kids. They wouldn’t even bring the kid to family events like Christmas. They did this with all of his siblings.

Things changed when her son got a new job.

I know I am more country then them, but it hurt a lot. My other kids’ relationship with him is strained because they believe he is looking down on them after he got a city job. Now after the divorce he has the kid almost 50 percent of the time and he keeps asking me to babysit.

OP refused to babysit.

I told him straight up that I will not babysit the kid since she not my grandkid and you made it clear I wasn’t good enough to babysit when you thought she was your kid. Huge argument and he thinks I am awful. I just think he wants someone to parent due to not being able to rely on his ex wife anymore.

It was rude of her son not to let his mom babysit. I don’t blame her for not wanting to babysit now.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

OP’s decision not to babysit should be based on her son’s lack of trust in her.

If her son had let her babysit before, things would’ve been different.

Her son and his ex could’ve helped childproof OP’s home if they’d wanted her to babysit.

Bringing the child’s DNA into it is a problem.

I don’t blame her for not wanting to babysit after the way her son kept her grandchild from her.

