His Boss Forgot He Quit And Kept Asking Him To Show Up For A Shift, So He Eventually Said He’d Be There And Never Showed Up

It seems kind of weird to quit your job but have your boss still ask you to come to work.

But that’s exactly what happens in today’s story.

Eventually the former employee is so frustrated with the forgetful ex-boss, that he decides to humor him.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Ex Boss Kept Assuming I Was Still Employed, So I Promised To Show Up For My Shift! About five years ago I used to work as a traffic control person at road works and construction sites. I did this as I changed from a retail to my current career, was some stressful times. As a side note, normally shifts in this industry are all short notice. They will call you at 7pm asking you to work a shift starting at 5am the next morning. Say no too many times and you’ll soon find yourself without any shifts. Something you should know about me before I continue. I’ll admit I’m a massive troll, but only to those who’re mean to me in the first place. It’s like being mean towards me pops my troll horns out. Let’s just say my friends fear me come April Fools day once every year.

He left the job, but the boss didn’t remember that.

I left that job due to life circumstances and the fact I was moving to a new city over 2 days drive away. My ex boss seemed to forgot this fact. As I stated above if you say no enough times to shifts they will just not give you anymore. They technically won’t fire you and since you’re a casual worker with no guarantee of shifts they can just leave you in a constant state of limbo until you quit yourself. In my country they can get away with this, at least 5 years ago.

The ex boss asked him to work.

About 1 year after I left the company and moved to my new city, my stupid ex boss must of forgot I left. Even if you said no to enough shifts, if they were desperate to fill a shift they’d call you. I got called up and asked to fill a shift the next morning. I kindly reminded my ex boss I left about a year ago and was in a new city. He apologized and wished me well.

The ex boss kept calling.

So far nothing too bad in my book, until another 2 years had passed (3 years since I left). In this time my ex boss repeated this mistake another 3 times, was getting a little old for my tastes. I even blocked his number, but he got a new phone and still had my number in his contact list. So when he called me this time I decided to be petty about it.

This time, he answered the phone.

It was about 6:15 pm at night, and I was enjoying a movie on the couch with my girlfriend. Me: “Hello, this is Loopy Legend.” Ex Boss: “Hi, Loopy. I need you to come in for a shift at (random place in old town) tomorrow starting at 7am. Think you can handle that?” My troll horns came out as this was the fourth time he’d called me, after each time I told my stupid ex boss I’d moved to a new city.

He told the boss what he wanted to here.

Me: “Sure, I can handle that for you. I’ll be there bright and early.” Ex Boss: “Good man. I’d be in a tight spot if I couldn’t get this shift filled.” I went to bed late that night and made sure to put my phone on silent.

The boss finally got the message.

I woke up around 10am to about 20 text messages and 12 missed calls with an angry ex boss demanding to know where I was. So mad he had to personally get out of bed early and cover the shift himself since I no showed for it. I’m happy to report I’ve not got another call from him since about working another shift for a job I left years ago. I think he finally got the hint.

It’s crazy the ex boss had such a bad memory.

It seems like there was no other way to get the boss to understand except for what he did by saying “yes” and not showing up.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the boss got what he deserved.

Here’s another idea for revenge…

This person thinks the problem is bigger than just the ex-boss.

Another reader loved the revenge.

I would’ve just blocked the new number, but this revenge was probably more effective.

Some people just want to learn the hard way.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.