His First Boss’s Business Was Basically A Scam, So When That Boss Eventually Landed In Jail, One Former Employee Got Even More Revenge

Working for someone who doesn’t run their business in an honest and legal way is certainly trouble.

In today’s story, one employee quits his job when he realizes the boss is running a scam, and years later he finds a way to get revenge.

This story involves jail, weeds, and arson.

Too busy serving your sentence to mow your lawn? Here’s your $50 ticket! I worked for a guy for a month or two until I figured out that his entire business was a scam, and immediately resigned. It was literally my first full time job. Nasty, being sucked into a fraudulent operation. “Everybody does it!” he exclaimed as I told him I was outta there. Fast forward over the years, I keep running into this guy.

One time he approached the boss of my company (a legit outfit this time) with this too-good-to-be-true proposal to make money. I let the boss know the full story, and it turned out this new idea was another scam. Again and again over several years, this clown keeps popping up, each time with a new twist on some scheme.

Eventually his deeds caught up with him, and he was caught committing arson (complicated story, he burned down a neighbor’s building so he could buy the land cheap). He then threatened the judge, which bought him more time in the slammer. I drive by his patch of land every day – it’s prominently located on an important commercial street, and features his broken down trailer and a few junk cars. Eyesore in an otherwise nice commercial area.

In our town, they give you a $50 ticket if your weeds are over 12″ tall. It’s odd how many weed complaints were called in on this particular property. Too bad the owner was otherwise engaged and could not get out on parole long enough the mow his lot.

That is certainly petty revenge at its finest.

This is definitely an example of rubbing salt in a wound, but he deserved it!

Some people just can’t let it go.

