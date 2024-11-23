His Girlfriend Invited Him To Her House For Thanksgiving, But He Doesn’t Want To Spend The Holiday With Her Uncle Or Brother

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time for families to come together and feel thankful for all that they have.

But for many families, different personality types and political views can make Thanksgiving a pretty stressful holiday.

In today’s story, one woman invites her Japanese boyfriend to have Thanksgiving with her family, but he doesn’t really want to be part of her family drama, especially when they aren’t very nice to him.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for refusing to go to the thanksgiving dinner my girlfriend’s family is hosting because of what her uncle said to me and the weirdness of her brother? I’ll start by adding some content, I’m very Asian. I was born in Japan and the only reason I’m mentioning this as stated in the title, her uncle is racist. (pretty much the typical drunk uncle that spouts racist stuff at any family gathering) The one time I met him he called me the slur for Asians three times and asked if I’ve eaten dog before. Also after I said I was from Japan, he still insisted that I was clearly from china as he apparently was an expert on picking apart races as it’s part of his job. He works in a bank.

He thinks the rest of his girlfriend’s family is weird too.

Luckily my gf defended me but her family were somewhat nonchalant about what he did? Almost like they didn’t care? And I don’t even know where to start with her brother, he is very into anime which I’m personally not into but it’s fine he is.

He thinks the brother is particularly weird.

It’s just that he seems to have a fixation with the fact I’m Japanese? Like when I was meeting her family for the first time, he immediately took notice of me and wouldn’t stop asking questions? Which I understand as I’m new to the family and all but they were the strangest questions, like he asked me how hard it was to speak Japanese less in the us and that I could always speak with him so that I don’t miss home as much? (his Japanese is horrendous, I could tell he’s only memorised phrases from shows) and if I have any traditional Japanese items that I could show him?

He doesn’t want to go to his girlfriend’s house for Thanksgiving.

I’m honestly weirded out by the both of them and when my girlfriend asked if I wanted to go to her family’s thanksgiving this year I immediately said no. She was very upset with this answer as we all know the elections happen in a few days and it’s going to be a political mess, and that she needed my support. But I still refuse to go as I don’t want to be called racist things and be in the presence of a guy who can’t separate anime from reality. As well as a man who quite frankly is the kind of guy to go on an hour long rant about how immigrants are what’s wrong with America?”

I completely understand why he doesn’t want to have dinner with his girlfriend’s family again, Thanksgiving or otherwise.

They don’t seem very considerate; although, in his weird way, the brother seems to be trying to be friendly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

He might want to think about this relationship long term.

This relationship could be headed towards a breakup.

The girlfriend is the problem.

Maybe the girlfriend doesn’t go to her family’s Thanksgiving either.

This reader thinks the girlfriend should’ve known better than to bring him over to meet her family.

I’d make different plans for Thanksgiving.

These people sound insufferable.

