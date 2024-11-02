His Girlfriend Said “No” The First Time He Proposed, So When Her Answer Was The Same A Year Later He Decided It Was Time To Move On

Some people don’t want to get married, but for other people, the whole point of a dating relationship is to one day tie the knot.

In today’s story, the boyfriend proposes and the girlfriend says “no,” yet they continue dating until the boyfriend eventually decides to end the relationship.

Let’s see why he eventually decided to end it.

AITAH for ending my relationship after my girlfriend said no to marriage? I(41M) have been dating my ex gf (39F) for nearly six years. Our relationship was a good one. Four years ago I informed her family and friends I was going to propose to her while we were on a family vacation and received their blessing and well-wishes. The night I proposed, I tried to make the night as memorable and “perfect” as possible. I asked her after a nice dinner surrounded by the family, and she said “No, not yet anyways.” I was quite hurt honestly and went back to our room to think things out and not overreact.

They talked out why she said “no.”

A few hours later she came to the room and asked me what was wrong and why I left the group. We had a fairly long conversation as to my feelings and her reason to deny my proposal. Turns out she didn’t think I was ready for the commitment just yet. So I took her thoughts to heart and informed her I understand her reasoning, however I was raised in a way where “you take a no for a no, not a maybe next time.” She asked me to just wait a bit longer until we were in a stable place, and I agreed.

He proposed again.

Eight to ten months later she started dropping hints that she was ready to be married “I can’t wait for our wedding…Our wedding is going to be spectacular…I am so looking forward to my dad walking me down the aisle”…etc. A little over a year since my first proposal, I decided to propose again, this time just us together after a wonderful date night. When I opened the ring box, she got really quiet and once again said “No, not yet…maybe a little more down the line.” After this second refusal, I fell out of love with her. It sounds cold, but it was the truth.

The girlfriend’s family thinks he’s being mean in the way he’s ending the relationship.

When we got back home, I slept in our guest bedroom and spent the rest of the night thinking of our relationship. The next morning she asked why I didn’t sleep with her in our bedroom, and I told her the truth. I informed her that I think we need to end the relationship. I informed her that I take marriage very seriously, and I do not want to be lead on and this time, this no…was the final no on the subject. I gave her a month to find a new place to live, and since then I have been receiving texts and emails from her friends and family informing me I am a heartless jerk and trying to get me to give her more time. My friends have my back on this, and understand why I ended the relationship. AITAH?

It sounds like marriage is important to him, so I understand why he’d want to break up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks he made the right decision.

Another reader would’ve ended the relationship after the first proposal.

This person calls the girlfriend “disrespectful.”

It seems that everyone thinks he did the right thing.

Six years of dating is more than enough time to know if you want to get married.

She was never going to say yes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.