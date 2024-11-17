His Mom’s Brand New Boyfriend Is Trying To Assert Control, But He Refuses To Make Space For His Ram Truck In Their Driveway

Sometimes when you have divorced parents, you just have to deal with a pickle.

AITA for not moving my car to make room for my mom’s BF? My mom has a new boyfriend who comes over on the weekend and he LOVES to complain. Where we keep our dog bowls, the fact that we let our dogs roam the house, the way we lock our back door, etc. He always gives his 2 cents and expects the household to accommodate his request. My mom is the type where her boyfriend and his opinions are priority over my siblings and other family members. So she tries to get it to follow suit, or else we’re “ungrateful children who don’t want to see her happy” (her favorite line used against us over the last 5 boyfriends she’s claimed to be her future husband).

So, Dude’s most recent complaint is about where I park my car. Me and my siblings all have cars so the driveway is “full” but we always lived by the silent rule that the sooner you get your car, the better the spot you get. My mom got the garage, my older sister got the open treeless part of the driveway, and I’m parked slightly under a tree in the driveway. I personally cut branches to better keep my car clean from leaves and bird poop. And when the dude comes over, he wants to park behind me in front of the garage. He regularly drives a Chevy Malibu and wants me to park fully under the tree not because his car won’t fit, but because he doesn’t want his car too close to our trash cans.

He has asked me a few times to move even going as far as complaining to my mom to force her to make me move and I refuse. We have a big driveway. He can park diagonally and there would be no problem. There are even 2 spots in front of my sister’s car, he can park on the side of the road, or upfront in the grass, but he insists on parallel parking behind me almost bumper to bumper.

After weeks of complaining, he decides to start driving his Ram truck which is bigger and says “I’m driving my truck today, you gotta give me some space.” Spoiler: I don’t. Some might feel like I’m making a big deal over a parking spot, but I need this guy to know that he is not my king. He doesn’t get to dictate how this house is being run after only 3 months of dating my mom. AITA?

