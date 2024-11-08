Homeowner Lets Their Coworker Stay In Their Guest Bedroom, But When Their Boyfriend Came Home One Night He Saw Something That Totally Grossed Him Out

Respect is a two-way street.

If you want to be welcomed and accepted in one’s home, you should also show respect and consideration towards the homeowners.

This person thinks a houseguest totally crossed the line when he invited a friend over for some fun – and her boyfriend was totally grossed out having to witness it.

Now, they want to kick them out of the house.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not letting my coworker move in with me? I’m currently getting my basement ready to rent out. It’s a two-bedroom unit, and I was ready to rent it to a coworker for a discounted price. They have already changed their mailing address to mine, and have moved their stuff and cat over about a month ago.

This person temporarily welcomes their coworker in the guest bedroom.

I work at sea for weeks at a time, and my boyfriend is currently at home with our pets. My coworker (who I thought was my friend) has finished their shift. They are staying in my guest bedroom as a temporary spot until they get a mattress for the basement suite.

Their boyfriend came home to a surprise!

My boyfriend had training tonight, and it ended early. He came back to the sight of my coworker boning some random dude in our living room with the blinds wide open. My coworker tried to sneak the guy out the basement when he heard my boyfriend come home.

Their coworker didn’t even apologize for what happened.

He didn’t mention anything when my boyfriend came in the living room. My boyfriend mentioned that, “He should keep it to the bedrooms,” which I think is a pretty level-headed response. Coworker was very awkward about it and didn’t even apologize. They’re staying there the night tonight, but I’m wanting to tell them to move their stuff out.

Now, they’re wondering if they’re doing the wrong thing for kicking them out.

They haven’t paid any rent, and haven’t signed a contract yet, so it shouldn’t be a problem. Am I the jerk for not wanting to rent to them?

They feel totally grossed out.

I feel super disrespected with how they brought a stranger into my house and screwed on my couch. If they had asked, I could have made an arrangement for them in the guest room, but sneaking around like that is a huge red flag to me and honestly grossed me out. We’re currently shopping for a new couch.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

No, thank you.

No one needs a disgusting, disrespectful roommate.

