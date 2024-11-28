Homeowner Received A Mysterious Shipment, But When They Donated The Unclaimed Contents It Sparked A Neighborhood Revolt

Sometimes even the best intentions lead to big misunderstandings.

When one homeowner received a mysterious delivery to her porch, they never imagined the ensuing aftermath would spark an all-out neighborhood feud.

Read on to find out what happens next!

AITAH for donating packages i didn’t order. Start of October, I came home to 3 large boxes with the same last name addressed to my house.

The homeowner did their due diligence to track down the rightful owner of the packages.

I called my mom to confirm whether we were expecting anything from overseas relatives. When she confirmed we weren’t expecting anything, she called the number provided on the packages. They stated they didn’t want it and to do whatever I wanted with it and provided no information. The 3 boxes contained misc items like jars of spices and lots of packaged clothes.

After giving it a respectable amount of time, they finally got rid of the boxes.

I wasn’t a fan of the clothes so after putting off the donation for 2 weeks, I dropped off the clothes at a donation box.

But it soon turned out, they did belong to someone.

Today, October 27, my mom called asking if I still had the contents of the boxes, as my neighbor called her to say it was theirs and they wanted it back. I told her I either donated or tossed everything.

And those someones were about to get very angry.

During the evening at 9, I returned to my house to see a group of 7 people crowding my yard. They demanded to know what happened to their package and accused me of essentially stealing their stuff. They said that if I wasn’t expecting a package, then I should’ve left it outside, and I had no right to throw their stuff away. The situation was escalating, and they were getting very aggressive.

The homeowner showed them all the proof.

I showed them the shipping label that showed my address on the box, but their only concern was that I stole their stuff. They threatened to give me 1 day to return their stuff or they would pursue legal action. I had called the cops at this point as they were causing a ruckus and yelling. When the cops arrived, they talked to us and our neighbor. That neighbor was accusing us of stealing the expensive jewelry in the boxes.

But the homeowner didn’t see anything valuable when they looked in the box.

The boxes had no such items and looked to be from a drop shipping company. In any case, I’m starting to question whether I am at fault.

They don’t exactly trust their neighbor’s word either.

Our neighbor confirmed the phone number on the boxes was hers, but during the call, they said they wanted our address to pick up the stuff. Since they lied about the content of the boxes, I have little reason to believe in what they say.

They reflect on the situation and vow to do better next time, but they still have lingering guilt.

In hindsight, I could’ve done other things, but what’s done is done. If this does happen again, then I know what to do. I talked to friends after this happened, and they said if they were in their shoes, they would also be upset if someone donated their items. AITA?

So much for good deeds! Who knew making a donation would cause such an uproar.

What did Reddit have to say?

These neighbors are certifiably shady.

This commenter agrees something’s not adding up here.

This user further pokes holes in the neighbor’s excuses.

You can’t expect too much when you purposely put the wrong address on your package.

These redditors are flagging this entire situation as a sketchy scam.

If true, this homeowner may have uncovered something much bigger than just a mislabeled package.

