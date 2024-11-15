Homeowner Saw An Amazon Driver Hit Her Neighbor’s Car And Drive Away. – ‘I left a note on the car.’

That’s not a good look, Amazon!

A woman named Abby posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when an Amazon driver ran their van into her neighbor’s car and kept on driving.

Abby filmed a street from a porch and watched as the Amazon delivery car did some major damage to a Volkswagen parked on the street.

Abby said, “Oh, oh, this is crazy!” and zoomed in with her camera phone as the delivery driver kept hitting the parked car as they tried to maneuver on the street.

Abby recited the number on the side of the Amazon truck as the driver drove away from the damage.

Take a look at the video.

Abby posted a follow-up video and said, “The whole thing was about two minutes long, from the time we heard the first crash to when it drove off.”

She added, “I left a note on the car, so they have my contact information. They have reported it to the police, and the police have contacted me.”

Abby also said, “My neighbor said they will tell me if anything else happens, but that is it.”

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person has been there…

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer shared some advice.

Hit and run!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!