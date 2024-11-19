Housemate Always Eats With Mouth Open, But Things Have Been Super Awkward Since He Pointed It Out

Living abroad is all about adapting to new cultures.

That said, this student’s attempt to address an annoying habit with a housemate led to some unexpected tension.

And now there is a seriously awkward vibe in the flat.

Read on for the story!

AITA for telling my housemate they eat with their mouth open, which made things really awkward? I’m currently studying abroad in Switzerland, living in a shared flat with some people from Singapore and another guy (I’m Norwegian). The Singaporean smack their lips a lot when they eat, and I find it really gross. Every time they eat, I have to leave the room.

Gross.

Today, I decided to say something. We were on a trip together – me, the other guy and one of the Singaporeans. When the Singaporean started eating and smacking his lips again, I asked, “Is it common where you’re from to eat with your mouth open?” He got extremely angry and even denied doing it (don’t understand because it would be impossible not to notice it). One of the most awkward moments of my life.

Denial, denial, denial.

Now, the atmosphere is super weird. Was it wrong of me to say something? I’ve never had someone get this upset just because I pointed something out. Why did he react like that? Telling him was a completely natural thing for me. Am I a jerk? I did not have any bad intentions at all.

Maybe honesty isn’t always the best policy when it comes to cultural differences at the dinner table.

Now OP’s stuck with awkward silences and wondering if the truth was worth the fallout.

Reddit is kind of torn on their opinion.

This person says they are the jerk because of how he worded his issue.

But this person agrees with how it was handled.

This person is back to thinking this guy was kind of a jerk.

Turns out, table manners can leave a bitter aftertaste.

But at least it’s all out in the open.

