‘I am told that I am gonna get a 12-month 0% APR introductory rate.’ – CareCredit Customer Claims The Company Charges People Interest On Items They’ve Already Paid Off

A TikTokker recently posted a video on the social media platform and warned viewers to stay away from CareCredit because she claims the company preys on customers.

The woman said CareCredit is a scam and she went into detail about why she’s so unhappy with the company.

She said she had to get an expensive dental procedure and that she got in touch with CareCredit about how to pay for the service.

She told viewers, “When approved, I am told that I am gonna get a 12-month 0% APR introductory rate. Cool beans, so I sign up for the card. I get the procedure, I pay for it that way. I figure at least I’ll pay it down, and then I just have to pay interest on the balance because that’s how this works. That’s how this has always worked.”

But things didn’t go as planned…

She explained, “I get a statement one day and my balance is hundreds of dollars higher. My first reaction is someone stole my identity. I haven’t used this card for anything, but upon looking over the statement, I see that hundreds of dollars increase is in interest.”

The woman called CareCredit and explained, “I finally got someone on the phone and I asked them, ‘I just had hundreds of dollars of interest charged to me all of a sudden. Are you charging me on like everything that I paid off in addition to the remaining balance?’ I repeated my question and then he [told] me that my interest rate was 27%. That is when it really, really sank in. Oh, I’m getting ****** right now.”

The TikTokker continued, “That’s when he finally says ‘Oh no, we do charge you interest on everything you’ve already paid off. I’m sorry ma’am, but please know that it’s just a one-time charge.’ I couldn’t pay off that one-time charge of almost $600 in interest so basically my balance now has gone up by $600. I can no longer afford the minimum payment and my minimum payment is almost $160, 96 of which, 95 and change, is interest, not principle.”

The woman added, “If you don’t have the money for a procedure that you need or a procedure that your pet needs, CareCredit might be your only option, but I’m here to tell you that [it] does not work like a regular credit card. It is, I think, along the same lines as a predatory loan and this is one reason why it is so expensive to be poor in America.”

