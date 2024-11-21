Inconsiderate Neighbors Held Noisy Training Sessions At Dawn, So Angry Neighbors Revved Up Their Own Racket To Ruin Their At-Home Church Service

Living in a lively community may have its perks, but the constant noise (especially before dawn) really wears thin over time.

So when an already loud neighbor added early-morning workout drills to the schedule, nearby residents decided they were ready for some well-timed retribution.

Karma visits the noisiest neighbours in the street My neighbours are nice enough people, but man are they noisy in everything they do. Now it’s not horrible noise – no violence, no excessive fighting, no swearing, no car revving, no construction type noise…just day to day noise.

They’re pretty much loud in every possible way.

They talk loud, they play music loud, they have large gatherings of family and they’re all loud…it’s just non stop. To add their noise, Dad is a coach of a sporting team, and this is where the worst of it comes from.

There’s usually a tacit understanding in communities to keep noise down during certain times.

Where I’m from, we have restrictions on allowable noise from construction. So no power tools before 6:30am and no large machinery before 7am. Most people also use this as a rule of thumb for party noise, etc.

But these neighbors don’t give a flying you know what about that.

Now coach dad likes to put his kids through training sessions every morning before school, this involves plenty of loud motivational music, dad shouting encouragement and a beep machine…the ones that go “beep beep beep GO”…”beep beep beep STOP”. And it’s LOUD, I mean “heard 3 houses” away loud. This combined with flipping tractor tires in the street, counting repetitions and grunts of exertion, all from 6:30 am…daily. It gets old really quickly.

Many of the neighbors have tried politely to get them to quiet down, but had no luck.

As neighbours, we’ve asked nicely to back off on the loudness and got a smile and a “not really possible sorry” as a response. The elderly folks across the street, the neighbours on the other side, the neighbours behind have all previously asked and had the same response. Fair enough..I believe in karma..and it arrived.

Then one day, the neighbors overheard a perfect opportunity to get their revenge.

As I said, they talk loud and its not possible to not hear what they discuss at times. Well….I overheard them discussing that they will now be hosting a church meeting every second weekend in their backyard and how important it it’s that they are good hosts as they will be on show for the whole congregation.

So they decide to get their other neighbors on board.

I can work with this. So I approached the neighbours on the other side and we hatched a plan. Sunday arrives and the congregation starts arriving…all in their nice outfits, greeting and thanking their hosts for the lovely setting.

And action!

Cue my sudden desire to mow the lawn…slowly, on full throttle. Sadly it coincides with the beginning of the sermon? (I don’t know what to call it, I’m not religious). Now I know that was bothering them because I could see the sideways glances through the fence.

Why not add some heavy metal to the mix?

Of course, I had to rake up the cut grass because the catcher is broken…I like to do it with music playing….did I mention I LOVE ACDC…and its gotta be loud! So I finished my raking and at this stage Coach dad has put his head over the fence …..didn’t say anything, just stared.

The homeowner gave the congregants a false sense of security.

So I waved, let him know I had finished and went inside…and texted the other neighbour. Now they must have had a break in sermon because they all got up and did stuff before coming back sitting around in a circle to sing songs…

Just in time for the encore.

Cue the other neighbour. He races go karts..no muffler engine revving it was. Totally ruining the songs of praise. Of course, once done with the go kart the boat motor needed to be flushed, and he likes country music…a lot.

Obviously the neighbors weren’t pleased, but the neighbors got their sweet revenge!

Now I can’t be certain, but judging by the looks we got on departure, we may have done something to ruin their morning. The most annoying thing is my lawn needs mowing every two weeks. Oh well, at least I can listen to music whilst doing it!

Not so fun when you’re the one being interrupted, right neighbors?

Hopefully these neighbors learned that a courteous neighborhood is a team effort and everyone needs to play their part.

And until then, live loud, get loud in return.

