Big Box Customer Accused Her Daughter Of Being Lazy, So Her Daughter Proved To Him Why She Needs An Electric Scooter

Simple things like shopping can be a lot harder when you have a condition that impacts your vision and balance, like the girl in today’s story.

She was on a shopping trip with her mom when a stranger approached them and accused her of being lazy. She wasn’t going to take that insult sitting down!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Apparently my daughters too young to need the electric scooter So short short backstory. My daughter (16) has MS. It’s taken a lot from her including her balance and vision in one eye.

She can’t walk very far without a walker.

She can walk with her walker but we’re only up to about 250 feet. Definitely not far enough to make it through a Big Box store trip. So she uses the electric carts.

An older man approached the mom and daughter when they were shopping.

Okay so y’all know where this is going. Here we are walking/riding doing our shopping… When an older gentleman walks up and tells my kiddo she needs to get up and let people who need the carts to use them. I kinda smile trying not to let this go left but the mama hairs were rising.

She decided to humor the man.

He then raises his voice and says she’s young and lazy, so she should give the cart to someone else. I went back and forth in my head for a second on how to deal with this before I finally was like ya know what… KeyCaregiver Jr… Get up and walk over to the kind man.

Her daughter went along with it.

She laughs and does that. (Without a better way to describe it… When she walks she looks like someone who has had 7 shots too many) I then help her back in the cart… And my kid being my kid looks him in the eyes and slightly raises HER voice and tells him and see boys and girls this is why we don’t judge a book by its cover. 🧡

People really need to mind their own business. The older man was out of line to assume the girl was just lazy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Here’s another good comeback…

Here’s the perspective of another woman who doesn’t look disabled…

This reader praises the daughter.

Another reader calls the daughter a “hero.”

Here’s the perspective of a former store employee…

They really put that older man in his place!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.