Mom Wanted Daughters But Got a Son Instead, But He’s Done Being Treated Like An Afterthought By Her

A mom, disappointed with having a boy instead of the girls she always dreamed of, has made her feelings about her son clear for years.

While her daughter is showered with love, gifts, and attention, her son is left in the shadows, always an afterthought.

After being raised mostly by his grandma, things only worsened when she passed away…

Find out what happened when he finally stood up to his mom and her family.

AITA for telling my mom’s family I don’t owe her because she had gender disappointment? My mom never wanted a boy. She wanted girls. Apparently her dream was 4 daughters. But she had me (16m) first. I have seen photos and videos of the day I was born. She cried hysterically when they told her I was a boy. Then she refused to hold me. After we were cleaned up she cried about not using the name she had chosen and said she didn’t know how to move on from it. All this was caught on camera.

Well, that sounds traumatizing…for everyone involved.

Eventually my paternal grandma took me and she was the person to hold me in photos and videos taken during the rest of our hospital stay. My paternal grandma was my sole parent figure for the first 8 years of my life. She took care of me and I spent so much time at her house. Sometimes I was there for weeks. Then she had a brain bleed and died. So I was left with a mom who wanted girls and not a boy and a dad who wanted to be a provider and nothing more. My mom had my sister “Lily” two years after me. So mom got her girl and Lily got all her attention. While I got grandma until I was 8 and then nobody.

Did I mentioned traumatizing?

My mom and Lily are super close and mom adores Lily. Lily got the bigger bedroom, she gets the gifts, she gets all her favorite snacks, she gets to do all the extra curricular activities she could ever want and her birthdays are huge parties with huge gifts. Christmas she gets at minimum 25 gifts from mom alone. Mom typically gets me one… never anything I’d like or want but you know, thought that counts (which is zero). My mom’s family don’t act too interested in making up for my lack of parental love. And in the last couple of years mom and I have argued more and I give her a hard time. Dad’s never around to give him one.

This sounds like a (really sad) movie plot.

But mom? If she wants to ignore me than she can hear how crappy it is, and if she wants to treat my sister like a perfect angel then she can hear about it. Mom has mentioned how I ruined her dream of four daughters. We were at mom’s parents house Friday and mom gushed about Lily doing good on a project and the scooter she got Lily to help her get around easier. She got Lily a custom helmet and a personalized lock for her scooter. She couldn’t stop talking about it and I told her she really does love to shower her favorite in gifts and praise. My mom’s family told me I should take it easier on her and said I should understand we had “some little troubles” because of mom’s gender disappointment.

Wow.

I told them I don’t owe her anything because she had gender disappointment and that I didn’t ask to be born to a mom who only wanted daughters. They told me I lacked adult understanding and compassion. AITA?

They claimed he lacked understanding and compassion, but can anyone blame him for standing up for himself?

Reddit sure can’t…

When “disappointment” is the basis for a relationship, don’t expect anyone to stick around for the guilt trip.

This mom needed therapy a decade ago.

