New Study Reveals That The World’s Largest Amphibian Species May Be Much More Complex Than Previously Believed

When most people think of salamanders, they picture the cute little animals that are seen crawling on trees, fences, or even your hand. The Chinese giant salamander, however, is nothing like that. This huge animal is actually the world’s largest amphibian and can get up to 1.8 meters (5.9 feet) long.

Interestingly, it was long believed that this animal was a single species, but that is now being questioned according to a new study published in the Evolutionary Journal of the Linnean Society.

One of the authors of this study, Professor Samuel Turvey, put out a statement where he said:

“The possibility that Chinese giant salamanders may not be a single species has been suggested by researchers for 20 years.”

So, while this is not a new idea, the proof hasn’t always been there to back it up.

The way this animal looks likely hasn’t changed in millions of years, so the researchers have to look at genetics, DNA, and other factors to really understand what it is.



In the statement, lead author Melissa Marr, said:

“Our research reveals hidden diversity; while outwardly similar, these amphibians have, in fact, genetically diverged into at least seven distinct species. As a keystone species, preserving Chinese giant salamanders and their genetic diversity is essential for maintaining the health of their ecosystems. Our findings underscore the urgent need to safeguard these unique amphibians before it’s too late.”

Any animal like this that has gone through very little real evolutionary changes for millions of years needs to not just be studied but also protected. Clearly they have a lot of advantages for survival that have allowed them to exist for such a long time very successfully.

With humans changing or eliminating the environments where they live, their continued survival is in question. This study may help to inspire new protections to ensure they survive long into the future.

Hopefully these giant amphibians get the protection they need.

