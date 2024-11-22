Ozempic Makers Fund New Study To Show That It Can Be Safe And Effective When Used On Children Ages 6-12

The weight loss drug Semaglutide, which is sold under a variety of names including Ozempic, has helped millions of people lose weight and start moving toward a healthier life. While it is almost universally agreed that it is better to lose weight naturally through diet and exercise, having this as an option is important for many people who struggle in this area.

The makers of these types of drugs are making lots of money off of them, and not surprisingly, they want to be able to increase their bottom line even more. To this end, they are looking to see if these drugs are safe for use on children who struggle with obesity.

Novo Nordisk is the firm behind two of the most popular drugs in this category, Wegovy and Ozempic. They have recently put out a study that looks at how these drugs can help to lower the BMI of children ranging from ages 6 to 12.

The study followed 82 children who were obese. These children were injected daily with either the weight loss drug, or a placebo, for 13 months. The results found that the kids who got the actual drug had a drop in average BMI of 5.8%, which is significantly better than the 1.6% drop that those who got the placebo achieved.

While it is certainly not surprising that this drug helped the kids lose weight, as that has been proven by the millions of adults who use it. Many people are concerned about what potential negative side effects the drug could have on children.



Roy Kim is a pediatric endocrinologist at the Cleveland Clinic, and recently did an interview with NBC where he said:

“We do not know the long-term effectiveness and safety of these medicines in children. While the medicine was well tolerated, there are concerns about this category of medicines and possible pancreas problems, thyroid cancer risk and bone health over the lifetime.”

These drugs are known to help reduce appetite, which gives many nutritional experts cause for concern. In the same interview, Sarah Armstrong, who is a Due University Pediatrics Professor said:

“What happens to kids if you put them on medication that makes them less hungry while they’re still growing? Are they going to have delayed puberty? Are they going to have delayed growth? Will it somehow affect their bone density? Will it create disordered eating patterns that are going to cause other problems later in life?”

As of now, none of the drugs in this category have been approved by the FDA for children under the age of 12. Additional research is going to be needed, and especially research that is not funded by the company that sells these drugs, to determine whether or not they are safe.

Helping kids lose weight naturally is ideal.

