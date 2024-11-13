November 13, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Restaurant Customer Shared His Different Opinions About Ketchup At Home And When Eating Out

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s one of humanity’s big questions…

Why do we refrigerate ketchup bottles at home but we don’t think twice when we use the warm ketchup bottles that are left on tables at restaurants?

A TikTokker named Matt posted a video and addressed this perplexing reality.

Matt first showed viewers a ketchup bottle left on a counter and the text overlay reads, “Me: when the ketchup has been sitting on the counter for 30 minutes.”

Matt grabbed the bottle and said, “Gotta get that in the fridge right away. Oof, that was close.”

In the next scene, the text overlay reads, “Also me at a restaurant.”

Matt said, “Can you pass me that ketchup that’s been on the bar for three-and-a-half days? Thank you.”

Funny how that works, huh?

Take a look at the video.

@itsmattsoares

Refrigerate after never. #food #restaurant #ketchup #bar #funny

♬ original sound – itsmattsoares

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Let’s get to the bottom of this…

