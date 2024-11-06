Teenager Only Has One Day Off Every Week To Herself, So When Her Mom Asks Her To Swap It So She Can Babysit She Says No

One big sister enjoys her one day off each week on Sundays, but soon has her mom asking her to swap it for Friday so she can watch her energetic 4-year-old brother while she works.

AITA because I don’t want my one day off to consist of babysitting? I 16F, go to school 4 days a week (Mon-Thurs) and from Fri-Sat I go to work 10-5:30. I always have Sundays off. Recently my mom who has been attempting to go back into the workforce wants me to switch my work schedule and have Friday be my day off, and not Sunday. Here’s the catch: I have a little brother (4). My mom claims a lot of the jobs she’s aiming for want her to work Fridays and that I’ll need to watch my lil bro for a “few hours” (yeah sure mom) until she gets off of her shift.

My little brother is a constant piece of work, and is more full of energy than a semi full of red-bull drinks. He isn’t a bad kid however, he is extremely curious about everything and loves making messes, without any bad intentions of course. This means he must be monitored at all times. I love my brother more than any one person I know, however, I need my resting time and my breaks. The whole idea of me switching my schedule around just so my mom can work sounds good, but it really only benefits her. When I have Sundays off it gives me one day of peace before i start another week of school and work. It would also interfere with opportunities for sleepovers on Saturday nights with my friends because their schedules are similar. Fridays just wouldn’t work out.

This puts me in a frustrating position with my parents. I told my dad about how I didn’t want to change my schedule because it would mean I would have to watch my brother on my one day off, and I deserve a break. To nobody’s surprise he starts going off at me. He loves to bring up his past and how he had to similar things growing up due to his massive mormon family with around 10 siblings, and the way he had to watch his family. Now, in case nobody on this planet has noticed, times have changed. It’s normal for a human being to ask for time to their self andI I feel as though others should respect that.

He claimed that I was selfish and how they had to watch me as a baby growing up (huh 😭), then after I claimed that my brother wasn’t my kid he just said that i need to get over myself and how “that’s life.” I’m filled with annoyance and I feel the farthest thing from being understood. I am predicting a bigger argument will happen after my mom starts making moves such as getting a job and getting a schedule. I have never been a maternal person (mother trauma core) so it’s never been a joy to watch or babysit kids, I often prefer to avoid the whole thing.

This puts me in a hard spot so I really don’t know how to navigate this. I feel like I’m being treated unfairly and this is unjust, this sucks and I’m miserable lol end of story. For clarification: Daycare is a no go trust me I tried, my mom as of recently (5 years) has only had one other job which was during this summer and she quit due to “drama.” She does breed dogs so her money isn’t entirely of my dads check. And lastly my dad does work Fridays and has my entire life so there’s no way he’s changing HIS schedule.

