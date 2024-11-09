She Left Her 14-Year-Old In Charge While She Went Out On A Date, And Now Her Ex-Husband Is Furious About It
As parents, if you want to go out without your kids, like on a date night, you need to hire a babysitter.
Eventually your kids are old enough that they can be the babysitter, and that is a wonderful day.
In today’s story, a woman leaves her 14-year-old in charge while her 8-year-old is asleep, but her ex thinks that was a big mistake.
Let’s see how the story unfolds…
AITAH for letting my 14 y-o babysit?
Recently went on a date one night and left my 14 y-o (nearly 15) daughter with my 8 y-o (nearly 9).
Left about 8pm and came back after 12.
I put 8 y-o to bed before I left and eldest was up.
Everything seemed to go fine.
She has a phone and could contact me if any emergency.
I have ring doorbell camera and their location on all devices and I was about 30 mins away.
I checked in via text and they were fine and came back and both were fast asleep in bed.
Checked how the night went the following morning and eldest said she just did her hw and went to sleep.
Her ex is furious that the 14-year-old was left in charge.
Ex got wind of it and now suddenly I am the worst mum in the world, who puts men over the safety of my kids.
Was I wrong to leave them?
I don’t have a support system where I can just ask someone to babysit and my eldest loathes the idea of a babysitter.
She is sensible and mature, has been left with youngest before for few hours during the day, even by their dad.
Is it different because of the time? Or because of the reason I went out?
Honest opinions please, but be kind.
Fourteen years old seems old enough to babysit, especially considering it sounds like she was responsible and had a way to call for help if she needed to.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…
This reader points out the real reason her ex was upset.
This person thinks it was perfectly fine to leave the 14-year-old in charge.
Again, the real issue was the date not the babysitter.
This reader suggests letting the ex babysit.
Another person reassures the mom that she acted responsibly.
I think the dad is just jealous that his ex is dating and is trying to prevent her from going on another date.
He needs to mind his own business.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.