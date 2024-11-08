Sometimes kids need a parent’s name on a bank account in order to start a bank account when they’re still a minor.

That’s the situation in today’s story, but the problem is that three years later the mom is quizzing her daughter about every single purchase she makes.

The daughter is pretty annoyed.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

WIBTA if I asked my mom why she was getting notifications from my bank account of what I’m buying? A little backstory, I (19F), opened a bank account when I was sixteen. To do that, I needed an adult on the account as well. So my mom was added as a secondary (I believe that’s the right term).

Sometimes her parents would borrow money from her.

Up until about a month and a half ago, I don’t remember having any problems of her snooping in on what I was doing. My parents would ask if they could borrow money and I’d say yes, so they’d simply transfer it from my account to theirs. And would pay me back at a later date. I don’t remember ever getting questioned about what I’m buying with my own money.

Her parents didn’t like her boyfriend.

Also, I never bothered about getting her off my account or just making a new one because I didn’t feel the need to. But, a month and half or so ago, my boyfriend (20M) came to visit for the first time (long-distance relationship). My mom then admitted to me when she and my dad were raging about what they thought of the time he was here. (pretty much just parents dealing with their kid having a relationship for the first time, and they’ve calmed down a lot now and realized they overreacted. I also talked to other family members about this to make sure I just wasn’t seeing something that my parents were)

Her parents tracked her expenses while the boyfriend was there.

Every expense my mom got a notification that I bought something. And that they were keeping track. That threw me off but figured with how they were acting they were just being overprotective.

The mom is still asking her about every purchase.

But that questioning is continuing even now. If I buy something from Apple or like today, it was a book for college, I was asked within 5 minutes of what it was. If it’s an expense from my work or gas, she doesn’t bring it up. But if it’s something different she does. I feel like it’s in my right to at least ask why she’s getting notifications and asking me about my expenses but I also worry if I do it’ll make me a jerk.

Maybe she needed her mom to open the bank account at 16, but at 19, it sounds like it might be time to get her mom off the account.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks she should take her mom off the account.

Another reader suggests opening a new bank account.

This reader thinks she is old enough to take responsibility for her finances.

This person points out a huge red flag.

Her parents have to adjust to the fact that she’s an adult now.

She doesn’t need to ask her mom.

She can just open a new bank account on her own.

