Daughter Was Very Excited When Her Parents Decided To Get Married, But Then They Ended Up Uninviting Her From Their Wedding

This teenage girl’s parents have been living together as if they’re married for probably close to two decades, and she was excited when they said they were finally going to tie the knot.

Unfortunately, in the midst of the wedding plans, her parents completely forgot about including her.

Then they tried to lie about why she wasn’t there, but she didn’t let them get away with it.

Let’s see how the story escalates…

AITAH for exposing my parents when they forgot about me on their wedding? I know this seems like a weird situation, but I just feel so angry and depressed that I feel the need to vent even if no one is listening. So I (17f) was recently forgotten about on the day of my parents wedding. My parents have been together for about 25 years, but they never actually got married. That’s why when my dad (50m) proposed to my mother(49f) on their anniversary (which they have always celebrated on the date my mother found out she was pregnant with my eldest sister even though they were already together before). Everyone, including me, was elated and celebrated the occasion with great joy. This happened all the way back in February. They immediately jumped into wedding planning deciding very early on on a small event in Hawaii with just the closest family and friends for an intimate ceremony.

She doesn’t have a very close relationship with anyone in her family.

Almost immediately my mother asked my sister (25f) to be her maid of honor, and my dad asked my brother (22m) to be his groomsman. I wasn’t surprised or offended by this; my sister had always been a mommy’s girl and they both enjoyed spending time with each other shopping and socializing. They had a very close bond and the same goes for my father and brother; they always played football together and messed around with cars;. My father even trained my brother’s team for a while in middle school. That had always left me as the odd one out: I tried to insert myself on my family’s hobbies and groups that they had within our home but was always rebuffed. Maybe they could sense that my interest on their activities wasn’t all that genuine or maybe they just didn’t care. Either way I was used to being the last and least important member of my family. Mom had sis and dad had bro, my parents had each other and my two siblings were closer to each other than they ever were to me, leaving me very lonely and isolated in my own home.

She was the only one in her family who wouldn’t be a part of the wedding.

During the preparation for the wedding, initially it was suggested that I be the flower girl, but my sister thought that role would be more appropriate for her daughter (3f) so that idea was quickly tossed away. Later on my maternal grandmother suggested that I might read a poem or do a little bit of a speech during the ceremony. Both my parents refused because they wanted the wedding to be “low key”, and they didn’t think a “cheesy and sappy speech would fit their vision” (their literal words). I was still okay with all of this even though it hurt to know I would be the only member of the family to not actually be part of the wedding party or have any role at all on the day.

She was left out of all of the wedding planning.

As the day approached, my parents and siblings got more and more caught up on all the wedding planning. I noticed my mom didn’t invite me dress shopping and that whenever they would have discussions about the venue or the event I was left out. I decided to see if they would realize that I wasn’t being involved at all and kept quiet, waiting for them to ask me something, anything, about the wedding but that never happened. The wedding was set for three weeks ago, the end of august.

Her mother forgot to buy her a plane ticket to Hawaii.

The day before the departure, my mother casually asked if I had my luggage ready because we couldn’t be late to the airport. I bluntly told her that I hadn’t prepared anything. She got confused for a second and then snapped at me for not being prepared. I then asked her if I even had a ticket and her face went pale. Yep, they hadn’t even bought me a ticket and I’m not even sure if I had a room or any accommodations once there.

Her mom tried to act like it wasn’t a big deal.

Even though I was the only person in my family without a stable income (I work as a part-time babysitter) my parents had bought first class tickets for my siblings and the couple other friends that were attending the wedding but had forgotten me. My mom told me not to make a big deal out of it and that they can just find me a low-cost ticket last minute from a cheap airline. I just replied by asking her “Then what? Do I even have a dress for the ceremony?” She went with sis to buy hers and all the other female guests months ago, but I wasn’t included.

She got into a fight with her parents.

That’s when my father came in and just told me to suck it up and that I’ve never been a girly girl so I could just wear whatever. I got mad at this because, even though I’m not the most feminine girl in the planet, I would have loved to be included in such an important part of my parents wedding. It was about the fact that I was excluded for literally everything that had been going on for months. We all got into a fight with them calling me entitled and accusing me of making myself small intentionally so they would forget me (like that is a valid excuse for ignoring a child). They ended up telling me that if I was going to keep this attitude I might as well skip the whole thing altogether to which I responded with a defiant “Fine” and went to my room. Next morning they all left for Hawaii without me.

Her parents made an excuse to their friends about why she wasn’t at the wedding.

The ceremony was really small, but they all posted loads of pictures on insta and facebook about how perfect and magical that whole week was being. People realized quickly that I wasn’t in any of the photos and asked my parents why. To which they replied that unfortunately I had caught Covid before the trip and had to stay behind. My blood boiled at this. I don’t know why this was the straw that broke the camel back for me, but it was.

She shared the truth about why she wasn’t at the wedding on social media.

I decided to take a Covid test and published a picture of myself holding the negative test and captioned it “Not sick at all, just forgotten.” I tagged everyone that had questioned my absence from the trip and the wedding in the picture and, for good measure, also every person invited to it. I also wrote in the comments about how my parents had literally forgotten about anything to do with me until the day before parting and how they actually uninvited me. Most people were on my side and others couldn’t believe it. They thought there must be something more to the story than what I was saying but one thing is for certain, I completely ruined my parents wedding, and their day was overshadowed by my confession.

She is now feeling guilty for what she did.

At first I felt quite satisfied with myself for standing up on my own but, after a barrage of messages from my family calling me every name in the book and later. When they came back, them furiously attacking me for my immature actions and my spoiled behavior my pride deflated quickly, and I began to feel awful. I hate my family, and I hate being in this house but I’m a minor and can’t leave just yet. I do feel like I could’ve handled the situation better though and now I feel so depressed that I’m second guessing everything I did. From not speaking up before to the way I exposed them. I also feel guilty for the lack of connection between all of my family and me and maybe I could’ve done more? So Aitah for ruining my parents wedding when they forgot about me?

Her parents are just mad that now everyone knows what happened and that it ruined the joy from their wedding.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

