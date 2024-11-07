She Yelled At A Mom And Daughter After They Almost Knocked Her Onto The Subway Tracks, But The Mom Called Her Behavior Rude And Insensitive

New York is a very busy city, but this is no excuse to knock people over or invade their space.

In this case, a mom and her autistic daughter put someone’s life at risk because they were both distracted in the NYC subway.

The person didn’t let it slide, and they were upset.

Who’s in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the story.

AITA for yelling at a woman and her autistic daughter after they almost knocked me into the subway tracks? So this happened yesterday on my way on my way to somewhere after work. I had just gotten off the subway and was walking on the platform to the stairs. It was a bit crowded since it was rush hour so I walked across the platform so I was walking closer to the opposite track.

She had no idea what was about to happen.

While I’m walking someone crashes into my side and knocks me into the yellow part of the platform that you’re not supposed to stand on while waiting for a train (people who have been to NYC will know what I am talking about). I almost lost my balance, and to make matters worse a train was pulling in.

Oh. My. God. Imagine the panic she must have felt.

I look in front of me, and I see two women walking by. One woman was walking in front and the other younger woman has holding on to the back of her backpack and swinging back and forth and not paying any attention to how she was walking. I yelled “Hey, watch it!”

Which was actually quite mild, given what could have happened.

They just kind ignored me or didn’t hear me, and I went closer to them and yelled again: “Hey, I’m talking to you, watch where you’re going!” The woman in front turned around and told me not to yell at her and her daughter (the younger woman, but still an adult) because she was autistic and was sensitive in the subway. I told her that she and her daughter needed to be more careful because she almost knocked me into the tracks. The woman told me I was being rude and insensitive to her daughter’s disability and stormed off. AITA?

Almost getting unalived beats feeling sensitive in the subway any day of the week.

I can’t wait to see what Reddit has to say about this.

Someone thinks the mom’s response was very rude.

This commenter shares a few words of reason.

This is absolutely true in today’s world.

Another reader shares their point of view.

Another commenter chimes in.

This commenter kept it short.

This is baffling.

A disaster could have happened.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.