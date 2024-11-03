Sick Sister Wanted To Name His Brother’s Kid Because She Couldn’t Have One, But When He Refused To Take Her Suggestion She Called Him Insensitive

Life isn’t always fair, but making it unfair to others, too, doesn’t set anything right.

This man’s sister couldn’t have her own children, and somehow she thought that meant she should be able to name her upcoming nibling.

When he and his wife said no, things went south.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my sister who can’t have kids that she does not get to be a part of naming mine and my wife’s babies? My older sister (34F) was born without the reproductive organs required to have a biological child. Because of her condition she also has some other health problems which disqualify her from adopting due to the uncertainty around her quality and length of life.

She had childhood health issues…

She was aware for most of her life that she couldn’t have biological children. That was discovered when she was still very young but the rest came throughout her 20s. She had dreams of motherhood and had lists of baby names she wanted to use. But she will never be able to use them on children that are hers. What I (28M) did not know at the time was she had saved her baby names and was hoping she would get to name or help name my future children.

It got complicated…

My wife (27F) and I are expecting our first child. We haven’t announced the gender but my sister thinks we’re having a girl and shared her girl names with us. We thanked her and said we (wife and I) would discuss what the name would be at some point. My sister looked upset by the response and she then shared her boy names thinking she got it wrong. We gave her the same response.

Their mom was on the sister’s side.

My mom suggested a couple of months ago that it would be generous and kind to let my sister have some input. I told her we felt it was better if we named our child ourselves. My wife and I did look at the list, just to see if we liked any of the names. We did not. Names on the lists included Elizabeth, Hannah, Rosemary and Francesca for girls and James, Edward, Patrick and Michael for boys. Those just aren’t to our preference. None of them were and there were more names.

They weren’t on board with the sister’s names.

My sister mentioned the names again recently and she said we should pick Elizabeth for a girl and Michael for a boy. She said that’s what she’d do if she were having the baby. I told her we hadn’t made our mind up yet but were still in discussions about it. She offered to help and I said no thanks, my wife and I want to figure it out between us. My sister said she wants to be a part of naming all our babies. That she would love to share all her endless thoughts on names that she’ll never get to put into her own kid.

They had already decided for themselves…

I told her I understood she wanted that but my wife and I as parents would name our child and she does not get to be a part of that. I told her I understood that was hurtful to her but she does not get a say. I also asked her to please stop bringing it up. My sister told me I could let her have at least a little say in this and I said sorry but no.

She created a scene about it…

She cried to mom, who thinks we should be more sensitive, while my dad told my sister I wasn’t wrong and she needs to accept that she doesn’t get to name our baby. My response has caused a divide among my parents and sister and me. It has been made clear my mom thinks I lack compassion and my sister believes I’m hurtful to her. AITA?

This man deserves to name his own kid!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this story.

This user knows that the sister has no say in naming the child!

This user sympathizes with the sister but knows she needs to let her brother name the kid.

This user thinks the sister is acting fishy.

This person is talking facts!

This person thinks the sister is living in her head about naming the kid.

She either loves the kid a little too much or feels entitled towards due to her condition!

Hopefully she gets it through her thick skull soon.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.