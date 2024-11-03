Sister Gets Wrecked And Ruins Her Wedding, But Now The Family Wants The Bride To Pay For Therapy

It’s one thing to deal with wedding stress, but it’s a whole different ballgame when someone decides to have a public meltdown on your big day.

So, what do you do when your maid of honor, who just happens to be your own sister, completely ruins the event and then wants you to help pay for their counseling?

Do you forget about it and help her pay?

Or do you refuse and demand an apology first?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this very predicament.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s therapy after she ruined my wedding? My (29F) wedding was supposed to be the best day of my life, right? You know the drill, months of planning, stress, money, all that stuff. My sister (25F) was my maid of honor, and she’s always had a flair for drama. But I figured she could keep it together for one day. Spoiler alert: she didn’t. Fast forward to the big day. Everything’s going smoothly until the reception.

Her sister had a bit too much to drink.

My sister gets wasted, like, falling over, crying, causing a scene wasted.

She starts ranting about how I “always get everything” and how my wedding is just another example of me being the “golden child.” In front of all my guests. Including my in-laws. It gets worse. She actually grabs the mic during the speeches and starts going off about her “struggles” and how it’s not fair that I’m happily married while she’s single.

Guests were shocked, with some leaving early.

At my wedding. The whole vibe turned awkward, and my husband’s family was just… shocked. People started leaving early, and I spent the rest of the night trying to put out fires instead of enjoying what was supposed to be our special day.

Now, her parents are insisting she helps pay for her sister’s therapy.

Now, weeks later, my parents say my sister is struggling with her mental health (no kidding), and they want me to pay for her therapy. Their reasoning is that since I’m the “successful” one, I should help out, and it would show that I’m a good sister.

But, like, she ruined my wedding! I don’t think I should have to foot the bill for her meltdown. I’m still angry about the whole thing, and honestly, I feel like she owes me an apology first. But my parents think I’m being cold-hearted and that it’s my responsibility to support her. They’re pressuring me hard, but I just don’t think it’s fair to ask me to pay for something she clearly needs to take accountability for. AITA?

That must’ve been so embarrassing for the bride.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

Very true – if their parents want her to have therapy, they should pay.

This is exactly what they should’ve done!

It’s very selfish for the parents to ask her to pay.

Indeed, it does seem like the sister is a bit too spoiled.

This is excellent advice.

The sister ruined her wedding day and embarrassed her in front of family and friends.

It’s time to cut them all off.

