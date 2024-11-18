Stay-At-Home-Mom’s Husband Refuses To Do His Own Laundry Because He Works A 9-5, But When She Didn’t Wash His Jeans ‘In A Timely Manner’ He Was Upset

In a healthy relationship, you show appreciation for the things your significant other does for you.

This woman shares that her husband doesn’t seem to be appreciating everything she does for him and their family.

In this case, he is upset that she didn’t wash a pair of jeans he wanted to wear ‘in time,’ and now she’s wondering if she really made a mistake.

Let’s read the story and find out who’s in the wrong.

AITA for not doing my husband’s laundry My husband is angry with me because the jeans he wanted to wear weren’t clean yet and I’ve “had a week to take care of it”. I told him that he’s a grown man who should be able to take care of this himself and that I am not his mother. His justification is that it’s not like I have anything else to do. I am currently a stay at home mom (not by choice) and take care of everything in the house and all of the childcare.

She’s got a full load already, and he is complaining about one pair of pants he could have washed himself.

We’ve been together for 20 years, married for 14 and have two daughters. 5 years ago I gave up my full-time job so he could pursue a job opportunity abroad. I gave up my financial independence and support system and became a stay-at-home wife; this was meant to be temporary. I worked part-time for a while but a stressful work environment, lack of support, taking care of the household and being the default parent took a major toll on my mental health.

He is clearly taking her for granted.

I do all the cleaning, laundry, shopping, cooking and childcare. He claims he does enough because he works full-time (flex hours from home) and provides financially. He doesn’t help out over weekends and spends his free time gaming. AITA?

Making her feel bad about a pair of pants after all she’s done for him should be a crime.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this,

A reader shares a similar experience and how they handled it.

This commenter doesn’t think this is fair.

Another reader shares the same sentiment.

Another commenter chimes in.

I agree.

One more person thinks he doesn’t deserve her service.

Being mad at his wife for not washing his pair of jeans after she quit her job so he could pursue his dreams is wild.

He needs a reality check.

