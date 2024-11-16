Teen Refuses To Babysit Half-Sibling After Strict Stepmom Forbids Him To Read Certain Books At Their House

When family asks you to take on a major responsibility, you’d think they’d want to make it as easy as possible.

But when the “rules” get out of hand, especially at 16, it’s no wonder you’d second-guess helping out.

So, what would you do if your dad and his wife expected you to babysit for hours but made it clear you’d have no freedom to read what you want, use their TV, or bring anything “unapproved” into the house?

In the following story, one teen finds himself in this exact situation and wants no part of it.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for saying that I will never, ever babysit my half-sibling? I(16m) live with my mom. My dad lost his parental rights due to abandonment (no contact over a year and no child support). He contacted us after getting sober, and things seemed to be going well, but then his new wife tried to prohibit me from reading YA books featuring certain characters. That was when I decided not to visit their house again so I didn’t have to follow their rules. This morning I found out that my dad’s new wife got pregnant. They asked me to meet them at a cafe and I decided to go, just to hear what they have to say. It’s been 20 days since I last saw my dad. They asked if I would consider helping babysit the kid after he is born.

He refused because they have too many stipulations.

They are thinking of having me over for three hours each day when the baby is born, so that they can have their time outside by themselves. When I asked my dad’s wife if she would still try to control what I read, she said yes and that she didn’t want me bringing certain books to their home. I told them that I wouldn’t do it then since they expected me to just sit there doing nothing for three hours except watching the kid. She won’t even allow me to use TV since she doesn’t want anyone else touching their remote. My grandparents said I should be a bit willing to consider the idea since the kid’s my half-sibling. AITA?

Yikes! They do sound pretty hardcore.

Let’s check out how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

Harsh words, but very true!

According to this person, he should stop letting them abuse him.

That is a lot of free childcare!

This! What an excellent point!

He should cut them off.

Obviously, they just want to use him for free childcare and really don’t care about his feelings at all.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.