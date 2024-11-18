Texas Roadhouse Customers Were Not Happy When Their Meals Never Arrived At A Restaurant

What’s the longest you’ve ever waited for a meal at a restaurant?

Whatever your answer is, I have a feeling it’s not as bad as what a TikTokker named Diani had to go through.

She posted a video and showed viewers how things went off the rails when she went out to eat at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

In the video’s text overlay, Diani wrote, “The waitress came and asked us how everything is tasting…but we been waiting for our three meals for over 1.5 [hours] and it took her an [hour] to even come check on us and realize we never got food.”

She continued, “Then [she] left again for another 30 minutes to ‘check on the food’ and never came back but there’s only three other tables in here and none are hers. Come to find out our meals were never placed so where she been at?”

Well, that’s annoying…

Here’s the video.

What happened to customer service…?

