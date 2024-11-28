Neighborhood Developer Removed The Gutters From A Homeowner’s Property And Kept Making Excuses About Why They Weren’t Reinstalled, So The Homeowner Took Matters Into His Own Hands Right Before An Open House

Rain gutters are the type of thing you don’t pay much attention to until you don’t have them anymore.

In today’s story, a homeowner starts getting water in the basement when the gutters aren’t there, but the building developer who removed the gutters is not in a hurry to replace them.

Don’t worry, I installed the gutters for you I live in a neighborhood with very densely packed single family homes separated by a small alley. This means that the gutters are often connected, share downspouts, and oftentimes are only accessible via the adjoining property. The house next door to mine is being redeveloped and my gutters (along with theirs) were ripped off as part of the demo- specifically the downspout extensions and elbows leading away from my property. When it rains our unfinished basement gets water. Not enough to be a big deal but enough to make me mad.

Dealing with the developer has been a PITA and every time I asked when they would be reinstalled he’d either ignore me or “check with the team.” This was my first experience as a homeowner, and if I can give one piece of wisdom to anybody, it’s just send a demand letter. Do it as soon as possible in a situation like this, because going back and forth is stupid and wastes time.

Flash forward, we are facing a rainstorm this weekend. And I tell him if he doesn’t install them I will. He gives me the usual “team is on it” note and nothing happens. 7 am on Saturday comes and in the words of Czarface, “if you doubt my word, test me.”

I run to Home Depot, get 3 10 foot extensions, elbows and zip ties. I perform a very hideous install that criss crosses the deck. I make no cuts to the downspouts and they hang 3-6 feet off the deck rail, secured by zip ties, emptying into the yard where they exited 3 inches of rain over the course of the day. A truly garish job.

Whole thing was a blast and I finished by 9:30. Anyway, the open house began at 10:30. Whenever he gets around to asking me what I was thinking, I’m going to tell him I need to check in with the team first.

Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands and make things worse in order to get them fixed correctly.

