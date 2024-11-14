November 14, 2024 at 12:21 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 814

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 814

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
EMTs stop and show a patient the ocean before going to hospice care
Crystal clear waters of Downing Creek, OR
Kermit the Frog pays tribute to Jim Henson
Milking some coconuts
The shadows that the sun cast on this structure
Perfectly synchronized
Making a difference
Human girl hummingbird feeder
Don’t underestimate the power of a good clean
What a cool idea
Chasing the ladies first thing in the morning
Hole drilled in Mars by the Curiosity Rover
Tree gives up its surprise
Completely homemade gaming cosplay (except for the bow)
Clock with a wrap-around swinging chain
Much cuter than a tool belt
Silly soap dispenser
Evolution of One Times Square, NYC
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Housekeepers Talk About the Secrets They Know About Homeowners
Is Reddit the Future of Crisis Comms?
Let’s get divorced
7 Signs Your Gas Or Bloating Is A Bigger Issue
Wearable sensors monitor factory worker fatigue in real time
Why the Whole World Can’t Just Agree on a Single Time Zone
Remembering the Children’s Horror Boom of the 1990s
Trail cams near an Alaska neighborhood catch the magical and violent world of wildlife
‘Museum Gel’ Is the Junk Drawer Hero Everyone Needs
Stan Lee’s Hollywood Hills Home Is Up For Sale. Take A Look Inside

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 814 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 814

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter