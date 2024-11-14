The Shirk Report – Volume 814
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– EMTs stop and show a patient the ocean before going to hospice care
– Crystal clear waters of Downing Creek, OR
– Kermit the Frog pays tribute to Jim Henson
– Milking some coconuts
– The shadows that the sun cast on this structure
– Perfectly synchronized
– Making a difference
– Human girl hummingbird feeder
– Don’t underestimate the power of a good clean
– What a cool idea
– Chasing the ladies first thing in the morning
– Hole drilled in Mars by the Curiosity Rover
– Tree gives up its surprise
– Completely homemade gaming cosplay (except for the bow)
– Clock with a wrap-around swinging chain
– Much cuter than a tool belt
– Silly soap dispenser
– Evolution of One Times Square, NYC
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Housekeepers Talk About the Secrets They Know About Homeowners
– Is Reddit the Future of Crisis Comms?
– Let’s get divorced
– 7 Signs Your Gas Or Bloating Is A Bigger Issue
– Wearable sensors monitor factory worker fatigue in real time
– Why the Whole World Can’t Just Agree on a Single Time Zone
– Remembering the Children’s Horror Boom of the 1990s
– Trail cams near an Alaska neighborhood catch the magical and violent world of wildlife
– ‘Museum Gel’ Is the Junk Drawer Hero Everyone Needs
– Stan Lee’s Hollywood Hills Home Is Up For Sale. Take A Look Inside
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.