The Shirk Report – Volume 816

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Make your office a space you want to be in
A perfect coin drop
When you just want to hibernate
Dance of a Thousand Hand Quanyan
Human CCTV
‘Frozen’-inspired snow removal
A green sunset is a rare optical phenomenon
Battle cats
Clock at a Netherlands airport
One avocado seed grew into two stems
Express yourself
Iron treasure chest with 15 spring-activated bolt locking mechanisms
Challenging your POV
A boomer funny
Raccoon entertains itself
Final kiss before deployment
Everyone should start their day like this
Raindrops
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Ozempic Influencers’ Time Might Be Up
This Gen Z-Run Company Has A Unique Take On Email Sign-Offs
Lost Maya city with temple pyramids and plazas discovered in Mexico
If You Have One of These Rare Barbies, It Could Be Worth More Than $27,000
How MTV’s First Rival Became Cable TV’s Biggest Flop
Someone’s Aunt Woke Up From A 13-Year Coma, And The Internet Is Filling Her In On What She’s Missed
Are any animals truly ‘immortal’? These creatures defy biological time.
Tipping Guidelines From an Etiquette Expert
New Study Reveals A Downside To Being A Firstborn Or Only Child
15 Chefs Share Their Greatest Recipes

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

