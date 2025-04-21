Why Some People Think Turning Eggs Upside Down Makes Them Last Longer

If you’re living in a household with more than two people – or any kids – then you might not use your eggs fast enough, and start to worry about whether or not they are still good.

I use a dozen eggs in two breakfasts, so this problem is not my problem, but if it concerns you…do you store your eggs upside down?

Let’s delve into the reasons why some people do, and answer the question of whether or not this actually extends their shelf life.

There aren’t any actual scientific studies that delve into this, but there are some reasons to believe it could have some impact on freshness. The outer coating of an eggshell contains many thousands of tiny pores that allow gases through to the interior of the egg.

Bacteria has also been found inside, presumably having entered through these microscopic openings, and this is largely considered to be the reason eggs will spoil when left to sit for too long.

Microbes accumulate in the air pocket beneath the white, which sits at the rounded end of the egg. Egg while contains bactericidal proteins like lysozyme and conalbumen, preventing bacteria from reaching the yolk.

When you store eggs rounded end down, the air pocket floats up and increases in size, putting pressure on the bottom of the white. This also explains why older eggs tend to float; they are more full of air.

When we flip eggs so that the air pocket is at the top, this problem is eliminated and decreases the likelihood that bacteria will come into contact with the yolk. But even if this makes sense in theory, keeping eggs fresher longer with this method hasn’t been proven.

That said, it won’t hurt anything to give it a try.

As long as your still also following the directions of the FDA and keeping your eggs below 40°F and eating them inside of three weeks.

You should definitely cover all your bases when it comes to food borne illness.

Because nobody has time for that.

