Bartender Talked About What Really Happens When Customers Order Drinks With Little Ice. – ‘It could even mean you don’t get a full drink.’

Are you particular about your ice if you’re at a bar and you order a drink?

I’m not, but you know how people can be…

A bartender posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what really happens when customers order little ice in their beverages.

She told viewers, “It actually just means more [mixer.] It could even mean you don’t get a full drink.”

The bartender continued, “I don’t have a problem with it. You’re drinking it. It’s your drink. I want you to enjoy it. I want to make it how you like it.”

She added, “I just want people to know that don’t know, less ice does not mean more liquor.”

