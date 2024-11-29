Bartender Talked About What Really Happens When Customers Order Drinks With Little Ice. – ‘It could even mean you don’t get a full drink.’

Are you particular about your ice if you’re at a bar and you order a drink?

I’m not, but you know how people can be…

A bartender posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what really happens when customers order little ice in their beverages.

She told viewers, “It actually just means more [mixer.] It could even mean you don’t get a full drink.”

The bartender continued, “I don’t have a problem with it. You’re drinking it. It’s your drink. I want you to enjoy it. I want to make it how you like it.”

She added, “I just want people to know that don’t know, less ice does not mean more liquor.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say about this video on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This is coming straight from the source!

So now you know.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.