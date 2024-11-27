Dog Owner Shared A Hack For Getting Rid Of Fleas That She Learned From A Petco Worker. – ‘It’s like, 5 bucks nothing fancy. And you put it in your vacuum.’

If your pet has ever had fleas, you know that it can turn into a total nightmare.

And if you haven’t dealt with that fiasco, you’re going to want to keep this TikTokker’s advice in mind if it ever happens.

Her name is Johnna and she shared advice about how to get rid of fleas that she got from a good source: a Costco employee.

Johnna told viewers, “Listen, if you have, have had, or think you may have in the future, any possible chance of having fleas, you need to listen to this tip. One of the key things about cleaning up fleas when you have them and making sure they don’t come back is vacuuming, vacuuming, vacuuming.”

She added that some fleas can live inside vacuum cleaners and said that there’s an extra step people need to take if they really want to get rid of the pests.

Johnna said, “The tip is that you get one of those flea collars from the grocery store. It’s like, 5 bucks nothing fancy. And you put it in your vacuum collecting compartment. Where all the dust gathers.”

She said people should leave the flea collar inside the vacuum for a month, “And it will kill any fleas. Or any of the fleas’ eggs that are in there. And it completely wipes out the life cycle.”

Pet owners…this one’s for you!

No one likes fleas.

