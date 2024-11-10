This Guy’s Wife Has A Best Friend Whose Ex-Affair Partner Is Now Stalking And Blackmailing Her. Now He Isn’t Sure If It’s Time To Tell The Husband The Truth.

When it comes to loyalty, things can get messy fast.

One husband finds himself in a real pickle after discovering that his wife’s best friend has been playing with fire behind her husband’s back—sleeping with another guy while keeping up the façade of a happy marriage.

Now, the situation has escalated into a stalker nightmare, and with a 13-year-old son in the mix, he’s left wondering if it’s time to intervene or stay out of it entirely.

Is spilling the tea about the infidelity the right move, or is it just a recipe for drama?

AITAH if I tell my wife’s best friend’s husband that she cheated on him? My wife’s best friend cheated on her husband. She slept with another guy like half a dozen times over some months. She stopped, and although I know and my wife knows, we’ve taken the “not our business” approach to it. Well, the dude that my wife’s BF cheated with has begun to stalk her and blackmail her by saying that he will tell the husband if wife’s BF doesn’t do X, Y, Z for him.

This story keeps getting worse.

This past week my wife and her BF were out on a walk together, when the dude pulls up in his truck and is like “you said you were going to the gym.” I guess he has been tracking her and unless she shares her location with him he is threatening to tell husband.

Well that’s…terrifying.

I don’t need some psycho guy pulling up on my wife. Wife’s BF has clearly decided she is not going to come clean with husband about the cheating. And she doesn’t seem like she’s going to be able to ditch this guy due to the threats. WIBTAH if I contact wife’s BF’s hubby and tell him that she cheated and now some dude is stalking her? Also of note, they have a 13 year old son.

With emotions running high, the stakes have never been greater.

Reddit thinks this is a tough situation.

This person thinks the fact that it’s affecting the wife crosses a line and the truth needs to come out.

This person says this is actually a safety issue and needs to be addressed.

This person says he deserves to know.

When secrets unravel and stalkers stalk, sometimes being the truth-teller comes with a hefty price tag.

Still, somebody has to do it.

